On 26 May 2025, a day of celebration turned into tragedy when a vehicle drove into crowds during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade on Water Street, injuring 79 people. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Paul Desmond Doyle from West Derby, Liverpool, was arrested at the scene and now faces multiple serious charges, including several counts of grievous bodily harm.

A former Royal Marine and father of three, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 30 May. He was visibly emotional during the brief hearing, where he confirmed his name, address, and date of birth. The case has been transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, with a plea hearing scheduled for 14 August and a provisional trial date set for 24 November.

A Former Royal Marine and IT Professional

Paul Doyle served in the Royal Marines during the early 1990s. He left with honours and went on to pursue higher education, studying a joint degree in psychology and mathematics at a Russell Group university. Colleagues from his university days described him as intelligent, introverted, and determined to succeed in civilian life.

After graduating, he entered the field of information technology, specialising in cybersecurity. Over the next two decades, Doyle established himself as a senior-level IT consultant, reportedly working with major firms across the Northwest. According to online profiles, he also supported public sector digital transformation projects, earning him praise for his problem-solving skills and calm demeanour.

Life Beyond the Office

Outside work, Doyle lived an active and disciplined lifestyle. He was a passionate endurance athlete who had completed multiple triathlons and adventure races. He once scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and took part in long-distance cycling tours across Europe. His social media accounts featured snapshots of him in running gear, mountain settings, and ocean-side trails, portraying a man who relished challenge and solitude.

His friends described him as health-conscious and driven, often speaking about the importance of routine and self-control. Some posts also included travel to countries like Fiji, Japan, and India, reinforcing a picture of someone worldly, focused, and well-travelled.

A Family Man in a Quiet Suburb

Doyle resided in a four-bedroom detached home in West Derby, valued at approximately £300,000. He lived there with his wife of 20 years, a secondary school teacher, and their three teenage children. Locals described the family as 'quiet, grounded, and well respected.' According to a neighbour, 'You'd never suspect anything. They were just normal. Paul would wave, ask how the week was going, polite and distant, but never rude.'

One neighbour said Doyle had offered IT help to the local school's staff during the pandemic. He was also known to attend Sunday services with his family and had been involved in a nearby Scout group, sometimes helping with outdoor equipment or volunteering on event days. His children, aged between 14 and 19, are believed to be high-achieving students.

The Parade Turns to Panic

At around 18:00, just minutes after Liverpool FC's open-top bus had passed, Doyle's grey Ford Galaxy breached a police cordon near Water Street. Witnesses say he appeared to be following an ambulance before suddenly accelerating into the crowd. What followed was chaos, panicked screams, people diving out of the way, and mobile phones flying through the air as the vehicle surged forward.

Footage from the scene showed the car briefly stopping before moving again, as horrified bystanders scrambled to pull injured fans to safety. Among those trapped beneath the car was a child, later pulled out by firefighters. Emergency services responded within minutes, administering first aid and clearing space for stretchers. Seventy-nine people were injured, seven of whom remain in hospital.

Facing Justice

Doyle has been charged with seven counts: two of grievous bodily harm with intent, two of wounding with intent, two of attempted GBH, and one count of dangerous driving. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

The Crown Prosecution Service stated that more charges could follow as the investigation continues. Authorities have ruled out terrorism, confirming Doyle acted alone. No ideological links have been found.