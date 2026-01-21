Sunita 'Suni' Williams is officially stepping away from NASA. After a career spanning 27 years, the 60-year-old astronaut has retired, leaving behind a legacy defined by resilience and records. Her departure comes just months after a test flight went wrong, forcing her to live in orbit far longer than anyone planned. NASA confirmed the news this week, stating that Williams officially left the agency on 27 Dec. 2025.

Her final mission started as a quick trip but ended as a major headline. Williams and her partner, Butch Wilmore, launched in June 2024 for what was supposed to be a routine test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. However, mechanical trouble changed the plan entirely. The failure stranded both astronauts in space for nine months, and they did not make it back home until March 2025. Wilmore retired shortly after they returned to Earth, leaving the agency in August.

How Williams Spent 608 Days Living Off the Planet

Over the course of three missions, Williams spent a total of 608 days off the planet. According to NASA, only one other astronaut in the agency's history has clocked more cumulative time in space. Her journey began back in December 2006, when she flew on the space shuttle Discovery. Since then, she managed to log 62 hours and six minutes across nine spacewalks—the most for any woman—and she even became the first person to run a marathon while in orbit.

But the numbers only tell part of the story. Williams worked through a massive shift in space travel, moving from the days of the space shuttle to the current era of commercial partnerships.

Why Williams Felt Ready to Leave the Agency

In her retirement statement, Williams reflected on her time in the Astronaut Office. She said she 'had an amazing 27-year career at NASA', giving credit to the 'wonderful love and support' she received from her colleagues over the decades.

'It's been an incredible honour to have served in the Astronaut Office and have had the opportunity to fly in space three times.'

Williams also spoke about the future, calling the science and people at NASA 'truly awe-inspiring'. She expressed hope that her work helped build a solid foundation for the next generation of astronauts who will take 'bold' steps toward the moon and Mars.

'I am super excited for NASA and its partner agencies as we take these next steps, and I can't wait to watch the agency make history.'

NASA astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams has retired after a distinguished 27-year career marked by three International Space Station missions, leadership roles in orbit and multiple human spaceflight records. The space veteran is currently in New Delhi, where she participated in an… pic.twitter.com/otp4eLPubc — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 21, 2026

How NASA Leadership Reacted to the News

The leadership at NASA had high praise for Williams upon her exit. Administrator Jared Isaacman called her 'a trailblazer in human spaceflight'. He noted that her achievements would 'continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what's possible.'

Isaacman added, 'Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation.'

Vanessa Wyche, who serves as director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, described Williams as 'a pioneering leader'. Meanwhile, Scott Tingle, the chief of the Astronaut Office, offered a personal tribute to his co-worker. He called her 'incredibly sharp, and an all-around great friend and colleague.'

'She's inspired so many people, including myself and other astronauts in the corps,' Tingle said. 'We're all going to miss her greatly and wish her nothing but the best.'

When Williams First Hinted at Walking Away

This decision did not come out of nowhere. Back in September 2025, Williams spoke to People and suggested she was looking for a change of pace. At the time, she said, 'I think I might turn to the next chapter of life.' Now, three months later, she has made it official.