Teri Garr, the beloved actress known for her roles in Tootsie and Young Frankenstein, left a lasting impact on Hollywood with her comedic brilliance and unique charm. At the time of her passing in October 2024, Garr's net worth was estimated at $6 million, accumulated from an extensive career with over 150 acting credits, including films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Black Stallion, and Mr. Mom. Her body of work reflects her dedication to her craft and her versatility as an actress, securing her place as one of Hollywood's most cherished figures.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on December 11, 1944, in Lakewood, Ohio, Teri Ann Garr was introduced to the world of entertainment early on by her father, a vaudeville performer, and her mother, a wardrobe mistress for the Rockettes. Following her father's passing, Garr dedicated herself to dance, rigorously training in ballet. Her career began with dancing roles, including appearances in several Elvis Presley films, before she transitioned into speaking parts, showcasing her acting talent.

Standout Roles and an Oscar Nomination

Garr's big break came with Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy Young Frankenstein, where her portrayal of Inga earned her widespread acclaim. But it was her role in Tootsie alongside Dustin Hoffman that cemented her place in Hollywood. Playing the eccentric actress Sandy Lester, Garr received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her continued success with performances in Mr. Mom and Close Encounters of the Third Kind reinforced her reputation as a versatile and talented character actress.

Standing Up to Sexism on Star Trek

One lesser-known aspect of Garr's career was her brief stint on the original Star Trek series. In 1968, she portrayed Roberta Lincoln in the episode "Assignment: Earth," marking one of her first major speaking roles. However, her experience on set was clouded by a clash with Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, who allegedly requested that her skirt be shortened further. Uncomfortable with the demand, Garr temporarily walked off the set, later returning to complete her scenes. She never returned to the franchise, later expressing disinterest due to the experience.

Health Struggles and Advocacy for Multiple Sclerosis

In the 1990s, Garr began experiencing symptoms that led to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2002. The condition prompted Garr to reduce her workload, and she retired from acting in 2011. Garr became an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raising awareness and supporting others facing MS. In a candid interview, Garr admitted, "Slowing down is so not in my nature," but she adapted to life with MS, managing stress to prevent symptoms from worsening.

A Brief Marriage and Personal Relationships

Teri Garr's personal life included a brief marriage to building contractor John O'Neil from 1993 to 1996. On the day they married, they also welcomed their adopted daughter, Molly, a double milestone for the couple. However, the marriage was short-lived, and they divorced three years later due to irreconcilable differences, as reported by Distractify. Despite frequently portraying wives on-screen, Garr's off-screen journey took a different path, and she did not remarry, focusing instead on her career and family. Before her marriage, she had significant relationships with film executive Roger Birnbaum and physician David Kipper, with whom she shared seven-year partnerships.

Final Years and Cause of Death

Teri Garr passed away on October 29, 2024, surrounded by family. The official cause of death was complications from multiple sclerosis, a disease she had managed for over two decades. Garr's memoir, Speedbumps: Flooring It Through Hollywood, released in 2006, reflects her resilience and determination, offering a heartfelt account of her life, career, and battle with MS.

Throughout her career, Teri Garr brought humour and depth to her characters, whether as the loveable Inga in Young Frankenstein or the struggling actress in Tootsie. Her advocacy for MS awareness and commitment to quality performances have left a lasting legacy that fans and colleagues alike will remember. She is survived by her daughter, Molly, and her grandson.