Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2026 Ohio governor race. The multimillionaire businessman, known for his staunch support of Donald Trump, previously co-led the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk but stepped down to pursue elected office, according to The Guardian.

The 39-year-old, who has amassed a considerable fortune through his pharmaceutical and investment ventures, is expected to be a strong contender in the race to succeed Ohio's current Republican governor, Mike DeWine. His campaign has already received an endorsement from Trump, who declared on social media that Ramaswamy would 'never let you down' and has his 'complete and total endorsement', per BBC News.

A Fortune Built on Pharmaceuticals and Investments

Ramaswamy's estimated net worth is around £758 million ($960 million), primarily derived from his stake in Roivant Sciences, the pharmaceutical company he founded in 2014. His financial portfolio also includes substantial investments in Strive Asset Management, a firm he co-founded to counter ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, as well as various tech and cryptocurrency assets, according to Investopedia.

In 2021, Roivant Sciences went public with a valuation of £5.8 billion ($7.3 billion), significantly boosting Ramaswamy's fortune. His 11% stake in the company is currently valued at more than £664 million ($840 million). Additionally, his holdings in stocks, bonds, and private investments are estimated to be worth between £40 million and £192 million ($50 million to $240 million), as detailed in his campaign finance disclosures, per Cincinnati Enquirer.

Ramaswamy's Stance and Political Agenda

Since his rise in the Republican party, Ramaswamy has positioned himself as a political outsider advocating for major governmental restructuring. His policies include eliminating the FBI and IRS, reducing bureaucracy, and overhauling the H-1B visa programme to curb the employment of foreign workers, which he argues has diminished American competitiveness, according to BBC News.

His brief tenure at DOGE, where he worked with Musk to implement drastic government spending cuts, saw £51 billion ($65 billion) in taxpayer savings. However, internal clashes with Musk reportedly led to his exit, paving the way for his Ohio gubernatorial run.

The Love Story: How Ramaswamy Met His Wife

Ramaswamy is married to Dr. Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, a laryngologist specialising in swallowing disorders. The couple first met at a party while he was in law school and she was starting medical school. According to Apoorva, she was intrigued by him immediately, but Ramaswamy initially appeared uninterested, even walking away during their first interaction. However, they later discovered they were neighbours and shared a similar upbringing, which led to their eventual relationship, per The Economic Times.

The couple have two sons, Karthik and Arjun, and reside in an 11,000-square-foot home in Ohio, valued at approximately £1.6 million ($2 million). Their first home in Ohio was worth around £400,000 ($500,000).

The Road to Ohio's Governorship

Ramaswamy's campaign places him in competition with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and former school board member Heather Hill, both Republicans, as well as Democrat Amy Acton, the former Ohio Health Department Director. The Ohio primary is set for early 2026, with the general election scheduled for 3 November 2026.

If elected, Ramaswamy will earn an annual salary of £136,000 ($172,000)—a figure dwarfed by his personal wealth. However, his gubernatorial ambitions signal a deepening commitment to conservative politics and an ongoing push to align Ohio with Trump's 'America First' policies. With his financial backing, strong media presence, and Trump's endorsement, Ramaswamy is expected to be a formidable contender in what is shaping up to be a heated political race.