From riots to sweeping corruption crackdowns, France is harking back to its revolutionary roots this September—no one is spared, not even the highest offices of government. That includes former President Nicolas Sarkozy, now at the center of these anti-corruption measures. Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, has faced trial over alleged Middle Eastern backroom dealings, most notably accusations of receiving illicit campaign funds from Libya.

This was no parade of empty promises about a less corrupt France: Sarkozy has been found guilty of criminal conspiracy. His sentence includes a potential multi-year prison term, a €300,000 fine (approximately $350,000), and a ban on holding public office for several years (prosecutors have sought a five-year ban). Yet his most symbolic punishment may be the loss of the Légion d'honneur, France's highest order of merit.

Quick Facts: Nicolas Sarkozy

The Legion of Honor is one of the most prestigious distinctions in French society, awarded in recognition of achievements in politics, culture, science, and the arts. Recipients include Paul McCartney and Walt Disney, as well as Angela Merkel. It is a mark of national recognition—but not a guarantee for life. Sarkozy joins a notorious list of former honorees who have had the title stripped from them.

He was officially removed in June 2025, but he was not the first to be removed. Philippe Pétain, once hailed as a hero of World War I before his conviction for treason and collaboration with Nazi Germany, lost the award. American cyclist Lance Armstrong was stripped of his titles after his doping scandal. Harvey Weinstein was removed at the height of the #MeToo movement. Sarkozy now finds himself in the company of a list no one aspires to join.

What Sarkozy's Conviction Means for France

Beyond the emblem, what does this historic conviction mean for France? It comes at a moment when the country's political foundations already appear deeply shaken. In less than two years, France has cycled through five prime ministers, a level of instability rarely seen in its modern history. The parliament remains fractured—unable to pass a budget. Increasing social unrest has only added to the sense of crisis, with unions calling for a general strike in response to earlier budget proposals. At the center of it all is President Emmanuel Macron, whose authority appears to be slipping as the promise of stability fades.

Sarkozy's conviction ultimately doesn't exist in isolation; it represents a prevailing decline in France's political structure. With immense corruption and inefficiency, the French public has yet to be shocked by the ruling against their former President. Many feel as though France's political structure was hollowed out long ago. While many hope this ruling will initiate higher standards of anti-corruption in the French government, it's easy to be skeptical, as Macron battles to hold together a fractured parliament.