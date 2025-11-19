The Japanese woman who forced a kiss on BTS Jin during a fan meet in June 2024 had been indicted by the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.

This month, the woman in her 50s received an indictment without detention on charges of sexual harassment after kissing the BTS member on the cheek without asking for consent. It took place during Jin's 'free hug' event to celebrate the completion of the Kpop idol's military service.

Photos of the incident quickly sparked rage online, prompting fans to file complaints via the National Petition System and report her indecent act in a public place.

Why the Investigation Took Longer than Expected?

Police officers from the Songpa Police Station in Seoul booked the Japanese woman upon receiving the complaint. They also requested her attendance at the investigation, but she returned to Japan, which led to the suspension of the probe back in March.

In May, the woman returned to South Korea to voluntarily appear in the investigation. She was finally indicted without detention due to the violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act.

Prosecutors confirmed on Monday, 17 November, that the woman's case had been forwarded to the 9th Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court under Judge Lee Jung Min.

Speaking with News 18, lawyer Jung Tae Won of LKB Pyeonsan Law Firm stated, 'While a free hug presupposes a voluntary embrace, a kiss clearly exceeds the scope of the act and carries legal consequences.'

The lawyer added that the Japanese woman may face up to one year in prison or pay a fine of 30 million KRW (approximately £15,600).

Atty Jung also mentioned that the Japanese woman's nationality will have no impact in Korea's legal process.

'When a foreigner commits a crime in Korea, the Korean Criminal Code and special laws apply to them,' he said, noting that a conviction could lead to deportation or future entry restrictions.

The woman willingly shared her version of what happened during the day. According to Chosun, the woman was dismayed at the turn of events, reportedly saying 'I did not think this would be considered a crime.'

Another BTS Member Targeted in Home Intrusion Attempt

Just months after Jin's incident, BTS's youngest member Jungkook faced a disturbing encounter of his own. A middle-aged Japanese woman allegedly attempted to trespass into his private residence.

As reported by Koreaboo, a police report filed at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul revealed that the woman, a tourist in her 50s, tried to enter the idol's house between 12 to 14 November. She reportedly pressed the door lock several times during that period.

Authorities planned to investigate the incident further, before deciding whether to file formal charges. However, it is not confirmed if the woman is still in Seoul or if she has already returned to Japan.

This was not the first intrusion targeting Jungkook. In June, a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested for attempting to enter his home on the day of his military discharge. She received a suspended indictment in September. Another woman in her 40s was arrested for a similar offence in August.