The dating rumours surrounding BTS's Jungkook and aespa's Winter show no signs of fading, reigniting once more after fans claimed to have spotted new 'proof.' A viral post on Korean forum Nate Pann alleged that Jungkook's tattoo, glimpsed during his travel variety show Are You Sure Season 2 with fellow BTS member Jimin, matches one Winter is said to have.

A fan posted their observation to Nate Pann, and the post quickly spread on other social media platforms, sparking fresh chatter among K-pop fans.

K-Netizens Clash Over the 'Proof'

According to the viral post, Jungkook appeared to be sporting a tattoo resembling Winter's. Some fans dismissed the similarities as coincidence, while others argued that the three puppy tattoos were fake.

The post, which has already amassed more than 85,000 views since its posting, reignited the never-ending speculation around the two popular K-pop idols. Supporters are calling the matching tattoos 'proof,' while sceptics shrugged it off as yet another unverified rumour.

Other 'Evidence' of Jungkook and Winter's Relationship

Rumours about the alleged relationship between Jungkook and Winter have circulated since 2023, when the alleged couple was reportedly spotted at Harry Styles' concert in Seoul at the same time.

Other alleged evidence pointing to the idols' rumoured relationship includes matching bracelets, similar fashion choices and identical social media posting patterns.

In March 2025, the youngest BTS member was also seen in the crowd during aespa's SYNK: Parallel Line encore concert in Seoul, which he attended with his secretary.

Jungkook spotted at aespa's concert fuels dating rumors with Winter https://t.co/25T19TE4Po pic.twitter.com/r5A7eBlySQ — pannchoa (@pannchoa) December 4, 2025

Despite the speculation, both Jungkook's management BigHit and Winter's agency SM Entertainment have remained silent about the dating rumours. News outlets claimed that Big Hit gave only a short reply when asked about the dating news, saying, 'We are checking.'

Fans Push Back Against the Rumours

Some fans have defended the idols on social media, pointing out that the three-headed puppy tattoos are widely available and one of the most popular temporary tattoo designs in South Korea, so there is nothing special about them having the same skin art.

Yeah sorry to break it for you but it was a silly treandy tattoo in korea.. No chance https://t.co/jKsCBBMYIX pic.twitter.com/BEbHn35C8z — Vylene⁷ (@vylieTo7bts7) December 4, 2025

Others expressed frustration at the way their idols were being targeted online. In a post shared on X, Winter's fans called on SM Entertainment to address the 'malicious' rumours, pursue legal action against those committing hateful acts towards the aespa member, boost offline security, and prevent anti-fan behaviour.

We demand:

1.Address recent malicious rumors & state your stance

2.Take legal action against malicious acts toward WINTER

3.Strengthen offline security & prevent anti-behavior@aespa_official @SMTOWNGLOBAL #SMTreatWINTERBetter pic.twitter.com/bG5YUdCccU — TEAM WINTER.CN (@ChinaWinterBar) December 5, 2025

Speculation About a Distraction

Meanwhile, a report from Koreaboo noted that some fans believe the resurfaced dating rumours between Jungkook and Winter were a deliberate distraction. They coincided with news that HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk had assets worth ₩157 billion KRW (around £84 million) temporarily frozen by the Seoul Southern District Court amid allegations of fraudulent trading.

One fan said, 'Isn't it interesting that just about 20min before the news broke on X about Bang's stock acc being frozen by the court, a random [Korean] account, with post history consisting only of posts from today, suddenly revived dating rumors about JK? And that post somehow got 8M views in under 3h.'

For now, Jungkook and Winter themselves have not commented regarding the dating rumours.