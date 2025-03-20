A recent outbreak of Listeria in the UK has sadly resulted in three deaths, prompting widespread concern. UK health experts are investigating a deadly Listeria spread traced back to sweets delivered to the National Health Service (NHS) hospitals. Authorities at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five occurrences of Listeria monocytogenes.

Understanding the facts about Listeria is crucial for everyone, especially those in vulnerable groups.

UK Listeria Outbreak Claims Lives

These cases spanned from May to December 2024, with two in Yorkshire and Humber and single cases in the North West, West Midlands, and Wales. The average age of those affected is 87, with ages ranging from 68 to 89.

An outbreak of listeria linked to desserts supplied to hospitals and care homes may be responsible for three deaths between May and December 2024.

The UK Health Security Agency detected the bacteria in mousses supplied by Cool Delight Desserts.

Every patient had pre-existing health issues and was receiving hospital care. Some had been in the hospital before getting the infection. Sadly, three people passed away, and in one instance, Listeria monocytogenes was confirmed as the cause.

To date, two more cases are under observation for possible Listeria contamination.

Investigating The Source

According to a West Midlands Care Association report, the UKHSA has alerted medical and social care workers about the ongoing investigation and its link to Cool Delight Desserts, which were provided to NHS facilities.

Cool Delight Desserts, via a representative, stated to Food Safety News that they are actively engaged in discussions with the FSA and are unable to comment publicly until the investigations are finalised.

'The FSA, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), NHS, Department of Health and Social Care and local authorities are working together to identify the cause of an outbreak of listeria linked to desserts served in NHS Trusts and other health care settings,' Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA told MailOnline.

You may have seen reports of our investigation into a #listeria outbreak linked to desserts supplied to some hospitals and care homes.



Read our response from Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections, Food Safety and One Health.

'The desserts potentially linked to the reported illness are currently being removed from the supply chain. The food business that supplied the products are undertaking a product withdrawal, as a precaution.'

'The cause of contamination is being investigated, and the local authority is working with the business to ensure appropriate action is taken to protect public health,' she added. Given the severity of this outbreak, it's essential to understand what Listeria is and how to minimise your risk.

What Is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria found in food that leads to an illness called listeriosis. While listeriosis is uncommon and often causes mild or no symptoms in healthy individuals, certain people face a greater chance of serious illness.

Symptoms include: Fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhoea, and in severe cases, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance

Identifying High-Risk Groups For Listeriosis

Individuals with a higher chance of contracting listeriosis are pregnant women and their babies before birth; listeriosis can result in stillbirth or miscarriage, as well as sepsis or meningitis in infants.

According to the FSA, individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with conditions like cancer, diabetes, or liver and kidney disease, or those on immune-suppressing medications, are also at greater risk. Older adults face a higher risk than the general population, and this risk grows as age advances.

Key Actions To Reduce Listeria Risk

To safeguard against listeriosis, it's vital to maintain food at cold temperatures until consumption – ensure your refrigerator is set to 5°C or lower. Place groceries in the refrigerator promptly after buying them. Consume ready-to-eat items within four hours of taking them out of the fridge.

Additionally, the FSA advises always consuming, cooking, or freezing food before its 'use-by' date. Even if food appears and smells good after this date, it may be unsafe and cause sickness. Bacteria that lead to foodborne illnesses are undetectable by sight, smell, or taste.

Follow the storage directions provided on the packaging, including for items that have been opened. If you see no directions, consume open food within 48 hours. The FSA also advises keeping raw and prepared foods apart to prevent contamination.

The agency also suggests following package cooking directions and thoroughly cooking or reheating foods, including frozen vegetables, until they are steaming hot. Finally, the FSA emphasise the importance of washing your hands consistently with soap and water before, during, and after preparing meals.

Quick Facts

Listeria infection ranks as the third most fatal foodborne illness in the U.S. The CDC estimates that annually, 1,600 Americans contract Listeria, resulting in 260 deaths. Diagnosis of Listeria infection typically occurs when a lab test detects Listeria in a sample of the patient's bodily fluid or tissue.

Treatment depends on the type and seriousness of the illness. The CDC advises that individuals experiencing diarrhoea should consume ample fluids to avoid dehydration, which is a deficiency of water in the body.

Understanding the risks and taking simple precautions can significantly reduce your chances of Listeria infection. Remember, proper food handling and storage are key to safeguarding your health.