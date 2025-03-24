Fresh off the heels of Keir Starmer's ticket controversy, another Labour figure finds themselves in the spotlight over concert freebies.

Rachel Reeves' acceptance of tickets to a Sabrina Carpenter performance has now stirred up a conversation, raising questions about political figures and entertainment perks. The Chancellor, Reeves, who faces scrutiny for planned job cuts, acknowledged she and a relative enjoyed £600 seats in a corporate box at a Sabrina Carpenter show this month.

Ticket Freebie Sparks Outrage

The concert ticket revelation coincided with Reeves' confirmation of a 15 percent reduction in Whitehall's running costs, which could eliminate 10,000 civil service positions. News of the free concert tickets could reignite the public anger seen last year, when the Prime Minister and his Cabinet received numerous lavish freebies, including apparel and show tickets.

Rachel Reeves should resign from the job she can’t do so she can pay for her own concert tickets. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/Z74g74nb35 — Ben (@Jamin2g) March 23, 2025

Following the revelation of her £7,500 clothing allowance during her time in opposition, Reeves committed last year to refusing apparel as Chancellor. Sir Keir Starmer, who also faced scrutiny for accepting £32,000 in clothes from Labour benefactor Lord Alli, was compelled to repay thousands in gifts, which included tickets to a Taylor Swift performance, according to a report by Reuters.

Reeves' Security Justification

On 22 March, Reeves justified accepting the VIP O2 tickets in London by citing security concerns. She stated that her need for close protection as a senior minister prevented her from sitting with general attendees.

'I do now have security which means it's not as easy as it would've been in the past to just sit in a concert, although that would probably be a lot easier for everyone concerned,' Reeves told the BBC. When questioned about payment, she responded, 'Obviously I'll declare the value of them, but they weren't tickets that you were able to buy.'

Still, she received considerable pushback from fellow party members amidst claims that her policies are bringing about a renewed era of austerity to balance the budget.

Mish Rahman, a former member of Labour's National Executive Committee, labelled the Chancellor 'Scrounger Reeves' and questioned how she could defend accepting free tickets while her financial policies impact 'the most vulnerable.'

This contentious issue emerged at the beginning of a critical week for Reeves – who recently ranked as the least favoured Cabinet member in a Labour Party survey – as she prepares to present her Spring Statement on Wednesday.

Tories' 'Emergency Budget' Label

The Tories have labeled it an 'emergency Budget,' and the Chancellor will reveal her strategy in response to a new economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which is predicted to cut next year's growth projection in half.

Speaking to the Mail, Labour MP Rachael Maskell stated that Reeves, with her annual salary of around £160,000, had acted in an 'indefensible' manner by taking the free tickets.

So @RachelReevesMP is set to deliver an emergency budget next week. Back in October they delivered £40Bn in tax increases. Following that she said in a interview;



'We have undone the damage the conservatives have done'



'We have now got our public finances in the place they… pic.twitter.com/bPtTZepzhQ — Curtis Hinton (@CurtisLHinton) March 20, 2025

'Those who live in poverty will rightly question, as they struggle to get by, why those who are cutting their lifeline are in receipt of handouts. Not to recognise the inequity in this goes to the heart of the problem,' Maskell said.

Labour peer Lord Sikka added: 'Cleansing British politics is a necessary condition for building a good society. That requires criminalising the receiving and giving of all political donations in any form.'

Reeves' And Starmer's Past Controversies

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood expressed shock at Rachel Reeves 'partying in a VIP box at a pop concert, as families across the country suffer the consequences of her economically illiterate decisions.'

'Keir Starmer told the country that his Government's addiction to freebies was over, and now his Chancellor is having to defend taking yet another freebie. Reeves should be focusing on undoing the damage she's done to the economy ahead of her emergency Budget rather than living it up in a VIP box,' Wood added.

While Reeves rejected the notion that her proposed civil service cuts constituted a return to austerity, Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Fran Heathcote countered, 'After 15 years of underfunding, any cuts will have an impact on front-line services. You can't cut your way to growth.'

Dave Penman, from the FDA, which represents senior civil servants, argued that expanding the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, was 'not going to deliver the sort of savings that are being cut here.'