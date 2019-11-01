Rafael Nadal spoke to the media about his stomach problem after his round-of-16 win at the Paris Masters. He said that there's not much to worry about even though the issue required him to undergo treatment while his match against Stan Wawrinka was ongoing.

While the round-of-16 match was in the middle of the second set, the Spaniard called for the tournament doctor. During the change of ends at 3-2, he underwent treatment.

Sources claim that Nadal was heard communicating with the doctor. He asked the doctor for something for his stomach and while doing so, the Spaniard pointed towards his lower abdominal area.

Nadal was provided with a supplement, which impacted him positively. The Spaniard continued his performance and ended the match as a winner. Nadal defeated Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4.

After the match, when Nadal went in for a press conference, reporters asked him why he needed a doctor and if everything was fine. In reply, Nadal revealed that he had been facing the stomach problem even before the match.

Nadal said, "I just called the doctor because I felt a little bit the stomach before the match. But it is nothing important honestly. During the match, I was feeling it a little bit if the doctor can give me something to feel a little bit better. That is all."

The Spaniard will now face Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday evening, in the quarterfinals of Paris Masters. The second seed claimed to be happy with his performance, especially when the business end of the tournament is approaching fast.

Nadal believes that his serve went well and so did his volley. When asked for the reason behind his spectacular performance, Nadal said that his focus has been the main reason behind his success. He also revealed that throughout the match, he wanted to hold serve. He also mentioned that Wawrinka's serves were good as well and sometimes they were difficult to read.