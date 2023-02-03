Chloe Cherry who played Faye in the HBO hit series "Euphoria" was reportedly charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing a $28 blouse in her hometown. She is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1.

According to documents obtained by Lancaster Online, the former porn star was seen in store videos taken by surveillance at the Building Character shopping mall. The footage showed authorities Cherry, whose real name is Elise Jones, heading into a dressing room with a Moda International blouse on Dec. 27 but she was not seen exiting with the said blouse in hand, and she also did not leave it behind in the stall.

Building Character owner Marty Hulse says the blouse was stolen from local clothing seller Jenny Gohringer's "Jenny & the Clowder" a less conspicuous space up a separate flight of stairs from most of the other vendor spaces.

"I know it sounds piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses. Charging documents estimated its worth at about $45, but Hulse said it retails for $28. You're stealing from your neighbours," said Hulse.

The complaint detailed that the actress paid for other items using a credit card but the blouse was not among those she purchased. When police were called, Cherry reportedly admitted to stealing the blouse before returning it to the officer in charge. She was then charged with misdemeanour retail theft in January.

Her representative later told TMZ, "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn't properly charged to my client's credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity's name more than anything else."

When news of the actress' theft broke out, Choe's representatives are firmly saying that all allegations were not true.