Drew Barrymore was in tears, on Tuesday, while talking to Pamela Anderson about parenting in the spotlight on her daytime talk show the Drew Barrymore Show. She opened up about her fears for her children's privacy and safety as they are constantly hounded by strangers even though they "did not sign up for this".

Page Six reports that the "50 First Dates" actress said "Don't f–k with my kids. This is not OK. " She is the mother of 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Pamela Anderson gave reassuring words to the crying host and shared her own experiences with raising her two boys amidst her fame as a celebrity. She divulged that she once hired a bodyguard to become the assistant P.E. teacher at her sons' school in order to keep them safe.

She shared, "People wanted to take them off the schoolyard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal [even though] I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not gonna take that chance."

The two women then bonded over the shared struggle of having to "get past" divorcing the fathers of their kids. "That's hard, isn't it? It's just that connection you don't have with anybody else," said Anderson.

The "Baywatch" actress revealed that she is comfortable living alone and had the "happiest year of my life" single. Drew on the other hand shared that she was dating again for the first time since her divorce in 2016.

She said, "At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up. I did not have role-model parents, and I engaged with people in grown-up ways since a tender age!... After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while."