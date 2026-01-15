A storm of speculation has ripped through online forums after dramatic accounts resurfaced of Chinese UFO crash retrievals, complete with claims of short, hair-covered alien survivors and military secrecy.

Reddit users have been trading theories at lightning speed, arguing that Beijing may have recovered and reverse engineered non-human technology for decades, while others insist the stories blur the line between folklore and hard evidence.

The Night a Disc Fell in Shanxi

The most explosive story centres on Shanxi province in the summer of 1997, often referred to as the Datong UFO crash. The case gained renewed attention in 2017 when ufologist Zhang Jingping published the testimony of a former soldier known as Wei Guo, who claimed he witnessed the aftermath as a 17-year-old driver for a military barracks.

According to his account, a silvery white disc shaped like a giant satellite dish came down during a violent thunderstorm. Outside the craft lay two short, thin beings covered in hair, with faces he likened to mice. One appeared dead, while the other was badly injured but still alive. Wei claimed the creature spoke loudly in an unknown language, grabbed his hand, and gestured for help.

He described their skin as fully covered in hair and their metallic clothing as cold to the touch. When he sought assistance, fellow soldiers panicked, refusing to approach the scene. By morning, the compound was sealed off, routine exercises were cancelled, and personnel were ordered to stay indoors. Wei said he was later warned never to discuss what he had seen, a detail that fuels claims of an official cover-up.

Inner Mongolia and China's Roswell

Three years earlier, on 19 May 1994, herders in Inner Mongolia reported seeing a slow-moving fireball streak across the night sky before crashing to the ground in the Xilingol League region. When they investigated, they allegedly found a smoking silver-grey disc roughly ten metres wide and three metres tall, surrounded by debris.

Witnesses described circular window-like openings and strange symbolic markings they could not interpret. Within hours, military trucks arrived, cordoned off the area, and told locals it was merely a failed test aircraft. The wreckage was reportedly removed, and villagers were warned to keep silent.

This event is often called China's version of Roswell, and many researchers believe it may have triggered formal investigations by Chinese UFO organisations in 1997. Whether these inquiries ever produced public findings remains unclear, adding another layer of mystery that keeps internet sleuths hooked.

Why Reddit Believes China Knows More

Online commenters have linked these cases to China's recent ambition to build an ultra-deep seabed space station nearly six kilometres underwater. One saturation diver argued that such engineering would require a dramatic leap in technology, suggesting possible reverse engineering from recovered craft.

Others have focused on the alleged beings themselves. Unlike many Western UFO stories involving telepathy, the Shanxi account describes vocal communication and visibly hairy creatures, which some users find more unsettling and believable. Several posters have speculated that such entities might originate from inside Earth, deep oceans, or subterranean volcanic tunnels rather than distant galaxies.

A popular theory circulating on the thread is that these craft could travel using near-instant teleportation rather than conventional flight, explaining their sudden appearances and crashes. Some also claim military forces may have deliberately targeted them, comparing vulnerable alien scout ships to civilian planes facing modern fighter jets.

Secrecy and the Truth Debate

What makes these stories resonate is not just the sensational imagery, but the recurring pattern of fear and silence. In both cases, witnesses describe immediate military intervention, strict orders to stay quiet, and long-lasting psychological impact. For believers, this mirrors classic government suppression narratives seen across the world.

Sceptics counter that eyewitness memories can be unreliable, and that no physical evidence has ever been released to confirm either crash. Yet even they admit the consistency of multiple accounts over decades is intriguing. The result is a divided but captivated audience, arguing passionately about what is fact, fiction, or something in between.