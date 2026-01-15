The family of Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last week, has retained Antonio Romanucci, the civil rights lawyer who secured a £20.1 million ($27 million) settlement for George Floyd's family, to spearhead an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

The Chicago firm Romanucci & Blandin will represent Good's widow Becca, her parents Tim and Donna Ganger, and her four siblings in the civil inquiry. Announced precisely one week after the 7 January shooting, this step arrives amid sustained protests and demands for greater transparency regarding federal immigration activities in the area.

The Fatal Encounter and Aftermath

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three known for her community involvement, met her end in the Seward neighbourhood when ICE agent Jonathan Ross fired upon her vehicle. The Department of Homeland Security insists Ross responded in self-defence to an alleged attempt by Good to ram him during a targeted operation.

Family and witnesses, however, contend she was following orders at the time. The incident ignited widespread demonstrations, with protesters engaging federal forces, resulting in a separate shooting where a demonstrator was hit in the leg on 14 January. The FBI is actively investigating criminally, though the Justice Department has opted against a civil rights review, stating no basis exists.

Concerns have been raised over missing body camera recordings and alleged postponements in providing medical assistance to Good, who died from blood loss shortly after. City leaders have advocated for restraint, recognising the operation's intent to apprehend undocumented migrants but its disruptive effects on residential zones. Such escalation was hardly unexpected in a city still scarred by past policing scandals.

Romanucci's Expertise and the Legal Path Ahead

Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin, boasts extensive experience in police misconduct lawsuits, most prominently in the George Floyd litigation that culminated in the city's record payout. 'What happened to Renee is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today's America,' the firm asserted.

Romanucci flew to Minneapolis on 14 January to meet the family and commence fact-finding. The firm has vowed to disseminate information progressively, countering what they describe as official opacity. In an X Post from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, it was noted that Good's family has enlisted the George Floyd law firm to examine the ICE shooting.

Renee Good’s family hires George Floyd law firm to investigate Minneapolis ICE shooting https://t.co/nk80pn1Rhu — San Gabriel Valley Tribune (@SGVTribune) January 14, 2026

This retention indicates the family's resolve to tackle the Federal Tort Claims Act's labyrinthine requirements, which Romanucci called 'byzantine and time-consuming' yet not insurmountable. His prior cases, including Sonya Massey's fatal encounter, illustrate recurring issues in enforcement practices.

The Family's Tribute and Plea

Good's relatives, in a poignant statement, highlighted her 'infinite capacity for love' and beseeched against using her passing as a political tool. They express appreciation for the outpouring of support and stress her legacy as a unifier. Questions linger for them on the operation's rationale, the agent's decisions, and the response post-shooting. Rights organisations have paralleled the case to earlier ones, intensifying scrutiny on ICE's methods in populated areas.

As of 15 January 2026, the FBI's examination proceeds alongside Romanucci's efforts, potentially informing any forthcoming legal actions. The affair spotlights enduring questions about immigration enforcement and accountability, with possible repercussions for national policy in Minnesota and elsewhere.