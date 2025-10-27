In a gut-wrenching blow to local tradition, the Upton Remembrance Sunday parade—held annually since the First World War—has been cancelled as of 25 October 2025, following health and safety fears linked to the Liverpool FC car-ramming attack.

The decision has ignited veterans' outrage in Wirral, with critics slamming bureaucracy for overshadowing the sacrifices of local soldiers from the First and Second World Wars.

The Cancellation Unraveled: Bureaucracy Meets Mayhem Fears

The Upton parade, a staple since the Armistice and known to draw crowds of around 1,000, was scrapped after escalating requirements after the 26 May 2025 Liverpool FC victory parade horror, where a car ploughed into revellers, injuring over 130.

In response, Wirral Council demanded a risk assessment and public liability insurance from the four-member Royal British Legion branch, which lacked funds and expertise, while waiving road closure fees. Merseyside Police, citing National Police Chiefs' Council guidance, refused traffic management or escorts, stating 'Policing should not take responsibility for closing roads or managing traffic, other than in an emergency'.

A council official wrote: 'If we sound a bit pedantic on this, just following incidents like the one at the Liverpool parade, we need to keep everyone safe...' Branch secretary Wendy Meade lamented the delivery was 'out of our hands', as the event shrinks to a solitary wreath-laying on 9 November 2025.

Veterans' Fury: Outrage Over 'Cowardly' Call

Falklands veteran Simon Weston decried the move as 'very odd', insisting: 'If they are making it based on Liverpool, that's just wrong. They are two different areas...'

Reform UK candidate David Burgess-Joyce, a former Merseyside Police chief officer, condemned the cancellation: 'We cannot stand by and allow bureaucracy and disinterest to cancel this most important national day, be it at the Whitehall cenotaph in London or the smallest local British Legion...'

Locals echoed the outrage: 'Upton has held a Remembrance Day parade since the end of the First World War without any problem,' one resident fumed. Another urged: 'We should all turn up and do this march. This is absolutely heartbreaking and disgusting, and most of all disrespectful.'

On X, Elena de la Quintaine highlighted the council's justification: 'Remembrance Sunday parade cancelled over 'health & safety fears'...the council cited the car-ramming attack on the victory parade as a reason to be cautious.'

Alternatives Emerge: Safeguarding Remembrance Amid Constraints

Despite the Upton cancellation, Wirral will host eight services on 9 November 2025, including at Hamilton Square cenotaph, Christ Church in Bebington, St Barnabus in Bromborough, St Oswalds in Bidston, Grange Hill in West Kirby, St Peters in Heswall, Moreton cenotaph, and Vale Park in New Brighton. Additional memorials will be held in Bromborough, Prenton, Port Sunlight, Eastham, and Thornton Hough.

Meade urged attendance at Hamilton Square, noting: 'From the council's point of view there is an alternative that you can go to Hamilton Square. There are several small ones and if people want to go to the memorial, they can do that but they just won't have a service there.'

A council spokesman clarified: 'Wirral Council remains committed to supporting community-led events and regrets that the Upton parade could not proceed this year. We are confident that, had the necessary information been provided, we would have been able to assist in facilitating a safe and respectful event.'