Prime Minister Keir Starmer's blistering attack on Reform UK's Nottinghamshire County Council press ban exploded on 25 September 2025, branding the move 'cowardly' and a blatant dodge of media scrutiny in the heart of local politics.

This verbal broadside, delivered during a BBC East Midlands interview en route to Labour's Liverpool conference, zeroes in on Reform leader Mick Barton's refusal to engage with Nottingham Post journalists since August.

As Reform's 2025 council triumphs stoke fears of populist evasion, Starmer's stand ignites a fierce debate on free speech, rallying transparency advocates while exposing rifts in Britain's devolved democracy.

Barton's August Media Blackout Sparks Chaos

Mick Barton, Reform UK's Nottinghamshire County Council leader, imposed a ban on interviews with Nottingham Post and Nottinghamshire Live in August 2025, accusing them of 'consistently misrepresenting our policies, actions or intentions.'

Barton later specified the restriction targeted only him, sparing other councillors, but the move drew swift condemnation from opposition figures decrying it as a threat to press freedom. A Broxtowe Alliance motion to reinstate media access collapsed last week when a full council meeting overran, sidelining the debate despite growing calls for resolution.

Barton shrugged off the fiasco as 'not a problem', promising future talks pending an apology from the outlets, yet locals decry the chill on accountability for decisions affecting schools and roads. This standoff realises everyday worries, where families lose vital insights into council spending amid 2025's budget squeezes.

'Cowards' Accused of Dodging Accountability

In his 25 September BBC East Midlands slot, Starmer lambasted the ban outright: 'It's cowardly. It's the complete opposite of free speech. And it lacks the basic accountability which ought to come with being elected.'

He doubled down: 'Reform have got to take responsibility for their own actions... On the one hand, pretend that they're champions of free speech and accountability. On the other hand, don't have the courage... So let me call that out fair and square. They're cowards.' BBC Nottingham amplified the exchange on X, linking to the full story and sparking early shares among regional audiences.

Starmer calls Reform council's press ban 'cowardly' - tap the pic to read more https://t.co/KZs6FplreY — BBC Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) September 26, 2025

Liberal Democrat councillors drew Trump parallels in their dismay, though Starmer sidestepped direct comparisons, focusing on democratic erosion. This cross-party ire organises a pushback, empowering residents to challenge opaque governance in their communities.

Labour's Pre-Conference Jab Targets Reform's Rise

Starmer's intervention, timed hours before Labour's 26 September Liverpool gathering, counters Reform's surge from May's local elections, where they seized key Nottinghamshire seats. By spotlighting the ban as hypocritical, he reinforces Labour's transparency ethos, vowing to 'lead from the front' into the next general election against populist flanks.

Pundits view this as strategic fencing, blunting Reform's narrative of anti-establishment vigour with calls for open doors. The row underscores 2025's media battles in local halls, where access builds or breaks public faith. As Barton digs in, Starmer's words mobilise those tired of shadows. Act today: Insist on your council's candour.

Ultimately, Starmer's 'cowardly' charge lays bare Reform's accountability cracks, spurring a vital dialogue on press rights. For Britons shaping their locales, this skirmish heralds a transparency tussle—openness must prevail.