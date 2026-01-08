A retired US Green Beret whistleblower claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents train with Israeli police after a fatal shooting of a mother of three by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

The video features Anthony Aguilar, saying ICE, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other 'three-letter' agencies train alongside Israeli police and security forces.

Anthony Aguilar — retired Green Beret and whistleblower on U.S.-funded Gaza aid ops:



“ICE trains in Israel — then brings those same apartheid tactics back home.”



— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 8, 2026

Aguilar suggests he has personally been sent to Israel and witnessed joint training, arguing that tactics learned abroad are later 'brought back home'. He frames these methods as oppressive and not routine law-enforcement skills through first-hand testimony.

'Look at what's happening every day. I've been there, I have trained with them. I have been to Israel, where ICE agents and DEA agents and other three-letter agencies train with the gendarmerie and the Israeli police force training with them. And they bring those tactics back here'.

ICE Allegedly Brought IDF Methods to the US

Aguilar expands his argument beyond training claims. He connects US military aid to Israel with violence in Gaza, describing images of civilian suffering and accusing American officials of hypocrisy when discussing ceasefires.

In plain terms, his point is that US taxpayers fund military action overseas and, in his view, the same aggressive mindset eventually turns inward. He warns that apartheid tactics used abroad could appear in American neighbourhoods.

The former Green Beret also alleges that pro-Israel messaging is financially incentivised online. Aguilar claims influencers are paid about £5,500 per post ($7,000) to promote favourable narratives, suggesting taxpayer money funds this content.

'We pay Israel our tax dollars so they can continue to bomb and kill unarmed civilians. We bomb boats off the coast of Venezuela, we blow up Colombians in fishing boats. If you don't think that won't come to your neighbourhood, think again'.

US Citizens 'Not Surprised'

Supportive comments praised Aguilar for exposing the US-funded Gaza war, urging others to 'listen to this man' and saying they're not surprised to see that 'ICE is an Israeli army of occupation'.

Many warn that 'Israeli-style policing' will be deployed during near-future unrest because of these trainings, and not even Americans will be spared, 'This is why ICE agents are emotionally dead. Israel trains them'.

Opposing voices against ICE also call Israelis 'invaders', saying 'Illegal invaders have no right to be here', referring to IDF as occupants in Palestine.

ICE and Israeli Police Training: Is It True?

Claims that US immigration agents train alongside Israeli security forces are not new, and they are not based solely on online speculation. Human rights groups and researchers have documented nearly two decades of US–Israel law-enforcement exchange programmes, which have included participation from federal agencies such as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Thousands of US officers have taken part in seminars and training sessions in both Israel and the United States since the early 2000s. These programmes were initially framed around counter-terrorism cooperation following the 11 September attacks.

Beyond theoretical knowledge, US officers were also trained in crowd control, surveillance, protest suppression, and population-monitoring tactics used by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Why the Minneapolis Fatal Shooting Brought This Back

The video resurfaced after the Minneapolis ICE shooting because critics saw the incident as an example of an Israeli-style militarised enforcement turning deadly in civilian spaces.

In social media, users swarmed to suggest that the ICE agent in the Minneapolis shooting acted based on Israeli instructions, citing similarities in the way they shoot Gaza civilians as recorded online.

For many viewers, the shooting of a mother of three during a routine operation made Aguilar's warning about 'apartheid tactics' in the US neighbourhood feel immediate.