In the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026, a wave of AI misinformation has surged across social media platforms. Fake arrest records, purporting to show Good's criminal history, have been circulated by Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters to discredit the victim and justify the agent's actions.

This incident highlights the growing problem of AI being used nefariously for political smears, a trend experts say will be a huge problem in coming years.

The Shooting That Sparked Outrage

Jackson County court records obtained by The Star show Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen with no criminal record, was fatally shot three times by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during a traffic stop that escalated quickly. Cell phone footage released by the agent shows him approaching Good's vehicle before the gunfire, leading to her death at the scene.

Authorities maintain it was self-defence, claiming Good accelerated towards Ross, dragging him briefly. Good's family and advocates dispute this, calling it an unjustified execution and pointing to inconsistencies. The event has ignited protests in Minneapolis, heightening national attention on ICE practices under the current administration.

Fact-checking organisations have refuted narratives that Good was undocumented or involved in child endangerment. The Department of Homeland Security's ongoing investigation is examining agent training, use of force protocols, and the rapid dissemination of disinformation.

The Rise of AI-Generated Fakes

At the heart of the smear campaign is an AI-generated arrest sheet that emerged on platforms like Reddit, Facebook and X shortly after the shooting. The document lists fabricated charges against Good, such as domestic abuse, child endangerment, and battery on a police officer, with a $50,000 fine.

Detailed scrutiny reveals flaws: inconsistent booking numbers, a photograph mismatch of a different woman named Nicole Renee Good, and age discrepancies—the 1980 birth year would make her 46 in 2026, not 44. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel observed that 'these AI images got attached to a false name,' showing how fabrications deceive viewers. AI images unmasking the agent and fake videos of the incident have spread confusion.

Comments like 'MAGA using AI nefariously is gonna be a huge problem in the coming years' made their way on the post. MAGA-aligned accounts have amplified these materials, with verified educator Mike Klonsky posting on X about a fake image showing Good's car aimed at the officer.

Image claiming to show Renee Nicole Good's car aimed at ICE officer was an AI fake. Vance bought it. https://t.co/p0r2hnWvEF — Mike Klonsky (@mikeklonsky) January 10, 2026

This approach effectively sows doubt and reaches millions, hardly a surprise in an era of accessible AI tools.

Broader Implications of AI Misuse

The Renee Good case exemplifies a disturbing pattern from 2025, where AI tools were used for nefarious political purposes. Grok's nudification feature enabled the creation of sexualised deepfakes shared publicly on X. President Trump's administration promoted AI innovation through executive orders, despite pushback.

Research documented amplified cognitive biases in large language models, making them susceptible to data poisoning. Foreign actors turned tragedies into information weapons. The ease of generating convincing fakes for partisan audiences poses risks to democratic processes, including elections and public trust.

As of 14 January 2026, fact-checking sites like Snopes are debunking persistent images, such as one falsely depicting Good charging at the agent with her vehicle. The initial spread has led to ongoing harassment of Good's family. Advocacy groups press for federal legislation on AI-generated content, warning such nefarious applications could influence future political battles.