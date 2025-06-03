In a major win for consumer rights advocates, Texas is on the brink of becoming the ninth state to pass a 'right to repair' law—marking a significant moment not only for tech users but for the growing movement demanding autonomy over the devices we buy. The proposed legislation, HB 2963, overwhelmingly passed the state Senate with a 31-0 vote over the weekend, signalling strong bipartisan support and setting the stage for a potential shift in how Americans engage with their electronics.

Texas Backs Consumer Control

The bill would require manufacturers to make spare parts, manuals and essential tools available for a range of retail electronic equipment, dramatically improving consumers' ability to repair their own devices. If signed into law, Texas—already the second most populous state—would become a major market enforcing such regulations, likely prompting further national change.

This comes amid a larger wave of legislative momentum, with brands like Apple and Samsung already expanding repair options in response to growing pressure. According to a press release from the US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), Texas would become the seventh state to include consumer electronics in its legislation, and notably, the first Republican-led state to do so.

Other states that have already passed similar laws include New York, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Maine and most recently, Washington. 'More repair means less waste. Texas produces some 621,000 tons of electronic waste annually, creating an expensive and toxic mess. Now, thanks to this bipartisan win, Texans can fix that,' said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas.

Right to repair is the concept that you have the right to acquire repair services for your property in the way that best suits your needs. That could be a third party repair shop or just by simply doing it yourself. #txlege pic.twitter.com/k4C3j4ViAn — Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) May 8, 2025

Resistance from Big Tech and Industry Concerns

Despite broad legislative approval, resistance from manufacturers remains intense. Tech firms and equipment makers have long lobbied against right-to-repair laws, citing concerns over safety, cybersecurity and risks of improper repairs by unauthorised parties.

Although HB 2963 includes provisions to address these concerns—such as restricting access to certain proprietary data—critics remain unconvinced. As The Verge reported, industry groups are expected to challenge the bill's enforcement, particularly if it becomes law.

And it hasn't yet. Governor Greg Abbott's signature is still required before HB 2963 can be enacted. While the bill's overwhelming support from both parties suggests a favourable outcome, it remains unclear whether the governor will side with consumer rights or bow to corporate pressure.

The Texas House just passed HB 2963 by Representative Giovanni Capriglione(@votegiovanni). One of our End Federal Overreach Priority Bills. It is a significant step forward for consumer rights and small businesses.



This Right to Repair bill ensures Texans can fix their own… pic.twitter.com/59eqMnR6Uz — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) May 11, 2025

In the meantime, PIRG is urging the public to contact the governor and voice their support, emphasising the bill's potential to boost market competition and save consumers money.

What This Means for Texas and Beyond

If signed into law, HB 2963 could reshape Texas's economy. Independent repair shops would gain a level playing field, and consumers could avoid unnecessary costs tied to manufacturer-only services. It also aligns closely with Texan values of self-sufficiency and personal freedom, empowering individuals to maintain the products they own.

Beyond economics, the bill signals a philosophical shift. It challenges the idea that corporations should control what happens to a product after it's sold. For manufacturers, this could prompt a reassessment of long-standing business models that prioritise restricted access and repair monopolies.

Ultimately, the fate of HB 2963 rests with Governor Abbott. But if enacted, it could become a defining moment in the national conversation about consumer rights, environmental waste and the future of tech ownership.