Google's upcoming changes to Chrome's extension platform have users seeking new ad-blocking solutions. With uncertainty surrounding uBlock Origin's future, many are searching for reliable alternatives. Here are the best ad blockers to keep your browsing experience ad-free.

Google Chrome users who rely on the popular uBlock Origin extension may soon need to consider switching browsers. Alternatively, they could opt for a YouTube Premium subscription, which offers perks like offline downloads, background listening, and unlimited music streaming.

The End Of Ublock Origin

In any case, uBlock Origin is being removed from Chrome as Google finalises the shift to Manifest V3, a standard they assert boosts privacy and security. uBlock Origin Lite will remain operational. The uBlock Origin extension page states, 'This extension is no longer available because it doesn't follow best practices for Chrome extensions.'

Google says Chrome and the Chrome Web Store have implemented new extension requirements to improve user privacy and security. Therefore, Chrome may deactivate extensions that do not adhere to them. Thankfully, finding a replacement is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open Chrome on your computer.

In the top right corner, click More, then Extensions, and Manage Extensions.

Locate the extension that's no longer supported.

Select Details, then More, and Find Alternatives.

Then, add a different extension from the Chrome Web Store.

What is the alternative for uBlock origin? pic.twitter.com/VXhGdOTbbZ — Mark Knol (@mknol) March 3, 2025

The landscape of Chrome extensions is undergoing a significant transformation, leaving many users of the popular uBlock Origin seeking dependable alternatives. As Google implements its Manifest V3 changes, the need for effective ad-blocking solutions has become paramount. To help you navigate this transition and ensure your online experience remains clean and secure, All About Cookies has compiled a list of the top five ad-blocking contenders worth considering.

Top Ublock Origin Alternatives

1. Total AdBlock

Total AdBlock is a solid choice if you're after a free ad blocker that mirrors uBlock Origin's protection. Even with the effective free plan from Total Adblock, the budget-friendly Premium level adds more functionality and enhances ad-blocking abilities.

Total Adblock is free and incredibly simple to install. You won't need to dig through Chrome's extensions menu. Just search for 'Total Adblock,' and it will appear on the extensions page, ready to go. According to All About Cookies, you can have it installed and running in under three minutes.

The free version blocks ads well, eliminating the need for a paid upgrade for standard use. A useful drop-down widget on the extension's dashboard lets you see what's being blocked on any given site, even disruptive ads on YouTube.

Like many free services, Total Adblock encourages you to upgrade to its paid version. While the prompts aren't overwhelming, they are noticeable and can be a bit of a distraction. Another point to consider is that the free version does not offer protection across every website.

2. Surfshark CleanWeb

Surfshark CleanWeb is particularly beneficial for those with many devices or households with multiple users. Unlimited simultaneous connections allow users to protect a wide range of devices, from laptops to mobile phones. This means everyone can enjoy ad-free browsing on all their gadgets.

Surfshark provides a full suite of services at a competitive price. Beyond CleanWeb, Surfshark One includes a VPN and antivirus. Identity theft protection is also available for those seeking top-tier security. Notably, all these features can be used on unlimited devices.

Surfshark's continuous evolution highlights its dedication to security improvements. Consequently, CleanWeb includes malware and online threat detection. Tracker blocking is a weak point for CleanWeb, as it scored only 0.5 out of three in testing.

These trackers can monitor online activity and generate user profiles, which can lead to security vulnerabilities. Also, whitelisting is not supported on iOS and macOS.

3. NordVPN Threat Protection

NordVPN Threat Protection is an excellent choice for those seeking an ad blocker bundled with a VPN, dark web monitoring, and Nord's Meshnet, which allows you to create a local area network over any internet connection.

NordVPN Threat Protection offers a wide array of distinctive features. These added security measures provide robust protection for your devices online. What sets NordVPN apart is its unique feature set. Threat Protection offers valuable additions, including malware scanning, URL trimming, DNS filtering, and file protection, to mention a few.

A drawback is the premium cost of NordVPN Threat Protection, which includes the VPN service. While the app's dashboard provides access to a range of features—VPN, Meshnet, and Threat Protection—the price might be a concern, especially considering the 10-device maximum.

4. AdGuard

AdGuard offers customisable ad-blocking, allowing you to fine-tune your protection. If you find some ad blockers too aggressive, AdGuard provides a solution with adjustable protection levels during setup and afterwards. This is ideal for tech-savvy users seeking greater device control.

You'll find AdGuard remarkably easy to navigate. Its simple, intuitive interface explains all settings in plain terms, allowing you to personalise your protection confidently. Moreover, AdGuard operates efficiently with your device to preserve speed.

Ad blockers generally improve page load times by preventing resource-draining ad scripts, and AdGuard maximises this benefit for top-tier performance.

Despite the user-friendly setup and configuration, the ad-blocking metrics can be confusing. Additionally, because separate AdGuard extensions are needed for each browser, consistency across devices may not be guaranteed.

5. 1Blocker

1Blocker breaks the mould for Apple users, who may be accustomed to software with restricted capabilities, by providing a dedicated experience tailored for macOS and iOS.

1Blocker is the perfect choice for users wanting software built for Apple products. Its focus on macOS and iOS enables it to expertly manage the complexities of blocking ads, trackers, and harmful elements on these platforms.

1Blocker's free version offers essential protection, such as ad blocking, while the premium option provides extensive filtering, including trackers, cookie requests, adult content, and even website comments. As a Safari-focused tool for macOS and iOS, 1Blocker delivers stable performance. A one-time fee secures lifetime updates and complete protection.

The firewall's aggressive nature can lead to over-blocking, such as images in emails, app operations, and website elements. While these blocks are related to cookies and trackers, the lack of intelligent toggles in iOS Safari may disrupt the appearance and functionality of sites, emails, and apps.

As Chrome's extension landscape changes, these alternatives offer reliable ad-blocking solutions. Choose the one that best suits your needs and enjoy a cleaner, safer browsing experience.