The sudden death of Hollywood and Broadway veteran Harris Yulin has left the entertainment industry in mourning. His manager, Sue Leibman, confirmed that the acclaimed actor passed away on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, in New York City following a cardiac arrest. He was 87.

A Storied Career in Theatre and Film

Harris Yulin's career spanned more than five decades, earning him recognition as one of the most respected figures in American theatre and film. Known for his powerful stage presence, he starred in numerous Broadway productions, including The Price, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Hedda Gabler. He also portrayed Hamlet in three separate Off-Broadway productions—cementing his legacy as a master of classical theatre.

Beyond the stage, Yulin captivated audiences on the big screen. Born in Los Angeles, he delivered memorable performances in iconic films such as Scarface, Training Day, Rush Hour 2, The Hurricane, Bean, and Ghostbusters II.

Yulin also made a mark as a director. He won a Lucille Lortel Award for directing The Glass Menagerie, showcasing his creative talents behind the scenes.

His television appearances were equally prolific. Yulin featured in beloved series like Little House on the Prairie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Billions, as reported by CNN.

Cast in American Classic Weeks Before His Death

Just weeks before his passing, Harris Yulin had been cast in the upcoming MGM+ television series American Classic, alongside Laura Linney and Kevin Kline. The show, which centres on a Broadway actor navigating a very public breakdown, was set to mark yet another high point in Yulin's remarkable career.

Michael Hoffman, the series' director and a long-time collaborator of Yulin's, shared a heartfelt tribute via The Guardian, saying that the Broadway star was 'simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered.'

'His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery gave his work an immediacy, vitality, and purity I've experienced nowhere else,' he added.

Hoffman, who had worked with Yulin on the film Game 6, further said: 'As an actor and as a man — the grace, the humility, the generosity — Harris was extraordinary. All of us at American Classic feel blessed to have shared this moment with him. He will forever remain the beating heart of our show.'

American Classic to Proceed with Adjustments

Despite the devastating news, production on American Classic will continue. Sources close to the project revealed that the team is re-evaluating how to handle the character of Linus, originally portrayed by Yulin. While a recasting is likely, the creators aim to honour his memory through the continuation of the series.

Yulin's family expressed that the actor had been looking forward to reuniting with Hoffman for the project. Sadly, the two friends have now taken their final bow together.

A Legacy Celebrated

Tributes have poured in online, with fans and fellow actors honouring Harris Yulin's enduring legacy. Many remembered him not only for his unforgettable roles but also for his impact on the arts and his generous spirit.