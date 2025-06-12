A Sweet, Wearable Declaration

Selena Gomez's deep affection for fiancé Benny Blanco is now clearly reflected in her fashion choices, making waves across the UK media. The Rare Beauty founder recently treated fans to an intimate look into her daily life through a candid Instagram carousel.

One standout image — a mirror selfie — sparked particular buzz: Gomez, confidently going without trousers, wore an oversized white ringer T-shirt that subtly stole the spotlight.

The 'Cherry Pie' Connection

The striking red text across the T-shirt, styled in a playful '70s-inspired font, boldly read: 'You're my cherry pie.' More than just a fashion statement, the message serves as a heartfelt tribute to Benny Blanco, directly referencing a lyric from their popular track 'Sunset Blvd', featured on their collaborative album I Said I Love You First.

Selena Gomez's vocals on the upbeat song highlight the deeply personal lyric: 'You're my cherry pie / I don't care who knows it / Love me 'til I die / Bury me with roses.' This intimate nod has quickly become a trending moment in celebrity relationship news, sparking headlines and fan reactions across the UK and beyond.

Merch Success and Public Approval

Beyond its romantic significance, the 'You're My Cherry Pie' ringer T-shirt is also a trending item on Gomez's official website. Retailing at an accessible £27 ($35), the stylish merch is available in sizes XS to XL, catering to fans worldwide — including the ever-discerning UK market.

The popular piece makes a second appearance in her Instagram carousel, specifically on slide seven, where Gomez poses for another mirror selfie. This time, she's joined by charming black-and-white, photo booth-style images of the couple pulling playful faces.

Benny Blanco himself couldn't resist responding, leaving a heartfelt comment on Gomez's post: '❤️ur my cherry pie❤️.' His sweet words affirmed his approval of the romantic gesture — a moment that has further captivated fans and sparked fresh buzz around one of pop culture's most talked-about couples.

Future Plans and Personal Realities

This public display of affection comes on the heels of Blanco's exclusive interview with InStyle, in which he shared his heartfelt aspirations for starting a family with Gomez. 'I love kids; I love being an uncle,' he told the outlet. 'I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day.'

Gomez, however, has previously spoken candidly about her own medical challenges related to pregnancy. In a September interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed: 'I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while...'

This deeply personal revelation brings added emotional weight to their highly publicised relationship — one that continues to capture attention in UK entertainment news and across global celebrity media.

A Celebrity Love Story Continues

Gomez and Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, first sparked romance rumours in December 2023. The acclaimed actress quickly confirmed the relationship by interacting with fan posts and publicly referring to him as her 'absolute everything in my heart'.

The couple later announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2024, marking a major milestone in their much-followed love story. Their relationship continues to captivate fans across the UK, seamlessly blending personal milestones with playful public declarations — a dynamic that resonates strongly with audiences drawn to celebrity lifestyles and high-profile romantic partnerships.