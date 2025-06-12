Fans of Steven Universe are buzzing with questions after the recent announcement of a series spinoff featuring 'Lars of the Stars'. One such question that fans have been asking since the episode's conclusion 5 years ago is: Could Lars Barriga, the former Beach City employee, have become a Gem?

What does his transformation tell us about the show's lore, and what might the new series Lars of the Stars hold in store? The answers may be more surprising than many expected, revealing a darker layer to the universe and hinting at a broader story still set to unfold.

Gems and Human-Gem Hybrids: What We Know

In the Steven Universe universe, Gems are an alien species—roughly humanoid but fundamentally different from humans. They possess gemstones embedded somewhere on their bodies, which serve as their core and source of identity. These gemstones are unchanging and irreplaceable; damage to them often means the end of that Gem. Their physical forms are illusions, hologram-like projections that can shift but always return to their default shape unless they are in the process of regeneration.

Gems are generally sexless and genderless, with their physical appearances often resembling female forms. However, Steven is the exception—a male Gem and the first of his kind. The lore suggests that Gems are creatures of mass projection, with their true essence being their gemstone. A Reddit theory has sparked curiosity by proposing that Lars might be a human-Gem hybrid, which would mean that, because of his transformation on the show, he now possesses some Gem abilities without being a full alien.

Lars Barriga: From Beach City to the Stars

Lars was initially a simple character—a human resident of Beach City and a part-time employee at the local donut shop. His journey took a dramatic turn when Steven healed him after he was killed protecting their friends. Following this, Lars emerged with a pink hue, a scar on his face, and a peculiar portal in his hair, rather than a gemstone embedded in his head. This has led some fans to wonder if Lars has become a unique kind of hybrid, blending human and Gem traits.

His transformation raises questions: Is this a new kind of hybrid being, or is it a sign that Gems can be born or altered in ways previously unseen? Since Gems' physical forms are projections, some speculate that Lars's new appearance might be a form of magic or a new type of shapeshifting. Others believe his portal in the hair hints at some latent Gem power, perhaps tied to his revival, rather than a traditional Gem core.

What the New Series Might Reveal

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network recently announced a sequel spin-off called Lars of the Stars, set to stream on Prime Video. Unlike the original series, which focused on Steven and his friends on Earth, this new show will take Lars into space, where he leads a crew of colourful Gems and outlaws.

Lars of the Stars will explore a universe of galactic smuggling, secret histories, and power struggles involving the fallen Gem Empire. The narrative will centre on Lars as an 'eternal teenager' who defies authority, seeks adventure, and unearths dark secrets about his past and the Gem world.

This shift from a small-town story to intergalactic escapades suggests a broader scope, possibly touching on Lars's transformatory origins and his potential connection to Gem lore. While few details are available, the involvement of Rebecca Sugar and Ian Jones-Quartey signals that the series will remain true to the original's storytelling style, blending humour with deeper themes.

Fan Expectations and Speculations

Reddit communities are already speculating about what Lars's transformation might mean. Many hope the new series will explore gem history and lore, including the origins of the Gems and their homeworld. Others are eager to see how side characters from Steven Universe will develop in this new setting.

Some fans are intrigued by the possibility of more hybrid characters, imagining Lars as a prototype for new types of Gems that blend human and alien traits. The idea that Lars might be more than just a human with magical abilities hints at a complex story waiting to unfold, one that could reshape the understanding of what Gems are and how they function. One thing's for sure:Lars's transformation and the upcoming series suggest the universe of Steven Universe is definitely expanding in unexpected ways.