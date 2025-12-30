Rumours of further delays to Grand Theft Auto VI have sparked concern among fans, with some suggesting the GTA 6 release date could be pushed into 2027. A former Rockstar developer has issued a warning that another postponement might cause the hype to 'die down almost completely'.

As of 30 December 2025, Rockstar's official line remains November 2026, but the history of shifts keeps speculation alive. The game has been eagerly awaited since its first trailer in 2023, promising a return to Vice City with new features.

The History of GTA 6 Delays

Grand Theft Auto VI was formally revealed in December 2023. The initial release window was set for 2025, with a more specific fall 2025 target announced later. However, in May 2025, Rockstar Games pushed it to May 26, 2026, citing the need for more time.

Then, in November 2025, it was delayed again to November 19, 2026, to ensure the level of polish players expect. This sequence of postponements reflects the challenges in creating a title of this scale. Rockstar has emphasised that the extra months will allow them to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

The game is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2026 for the PlayStation 5. Hardly a surprise, given past Rockstar projects like GTA V, which also saw delays but became a massive success.

Insider Warning on Hype and Rumours

Former Rockstar developer Mike York has expressed concerns about potential further delays. 'If Rockstar Games delay GTA 6 again then the hype around the game will die down almost completely,' he said in a recent interview. He added, 'There's a point to where you delay something so much that you start to make people angry.' York believes the current November 2026 date is optimal, being a month before Christmas for sales.

However, rumours of a 2027 release have emerged, though not confirmed by Rockstar. Insider Reece Reilly called these claims 'total BS', noting that it's too early to know. On X, content creator Caseoh predicted that the release of GTA 6 will be delayed again until June 2027.

caseoh says he predicts the release of GTA 6 will be delayed again until june 2027 ...🤫 https://t.co/mnw3qBTSJd pic.twitter.com/99nbwRAo7U — caseoh out of context (@caseohOOC) November 7, 2025

Such speculation highlights the frustration among fans. According to journalist Jason Schreier, the delay to 2026 was to avoid crunch, with developers not believing the original window was realistic.

“Too much work, not enough time and a real desire to avoid crunch”



Insider Jason Schreier reveals that the GTA 6 delay to 2026 was inevitable and that every Rockstar developer he talked to didn’t believe Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/bLuHtnAC5G — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 6, 2025

Development Costs and Expectations

Take-Two Interactive's financial reports show capitalised development costs at £1.4 Billion ($2 Billion) as of March 2025, a figure largely tied to GTA 6. The effort involves over 7,500 developers from all 11 Rockstar studios, the largest team assembled by the company.

Rockstar India contributes the most, with 1,615 staff focusing on core elements like Vice City's design. Development accelerated in 2020 post-Red Dead Redemption 2. Advanced tech includes ray tracing, generative AI for environments, and refined locomotion for realism. Projections forecast £5.6 billion ($7.6 Billion) in revenue over the first 60 days.

A former developer expects a £51.9 ($70) price tag, noting, 'They'll sell so many copies... They don't need to leave that sour taste in people's mouths.' On X, user Lalo suggested Rockstar could break even on high costs with 25% console market share at that price.Rockstar continues to prioritise quality over speed, but repeated delays have tested fan patience.

But bc it’s gta 6, I did it at 75% as a max measurement.

With that math: rockstar would make around 5 billion dollars if they price it as $70. More than enough to cover the cost of development and then some.



Needless to say, it’s going to be a profit for rockstar. — Lalo (@Gaming14Lalo) December 23, 2025

As of 30 December 2025, the GTA 6 release date is still listed as 19 November 2026. Industry observers will be watching for any signs of further changes in the coming months.