Swiss legend Roger Federer feels that he had more energy than Filip Krajinovic during their Australian Open 2020 encounter at the Rod Laver Arena today. Federer won the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Previously, the world number three Federer won his first-round match under the roof on Monday. However, Krajinovic's match on the outer courts was postponed because of rain.

As a result, the Serbian had to play on Tuesday, when he was tested in a gruelling five-set battle against Quentin Halys. It means that Krajinovic had just 24 hours to prepare for his battle against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Federer claimed to have had some extra rest, which resulted in his high-quality performance. Reportedly, he also admitted to have felt sorry for Krajinovic.

During the post-match press conference, Federer said, "At Love-40 and 5-1 I thought it wasn't 100 percent fair that he played three and a half hours yesterday and I paid zero. The rain helped me. I do feel a little bit sorry for him but you have to take advantage of it."

Federer is yet to drop a set in this season's Australian Open in Melbourne. He is currently aiming to secure his 21st Grand Slam title. John Millman will be his next opponent. Millman has a reputation of causing upsets on big stages, as he did before against the Swiss star during the fourth round of the 2018 US Open.

Before the encounter, Federer praised Millman and also pointed out the warm climate in the US that caused him to suffer on the court. Before taking part in the ongoing competition, Federer did not play any competitive tennis for two months. That might have kept him fresh.

In another match, Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Tatsuma Ito to win 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Although windy conditions are never a strong point for Djokovic, he seemed comfortable today as he dropped just seven games on his way to victory.

Ito was creating pressure on the Serbian during the second set. However that didn't stop Joker from securing his third-round spot. Djokovic will face another Japanese, Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday, 24th January.