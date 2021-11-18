Roger Federer says that he will be "extremely surprised" if he can play the Wimbledon Championships next season as he continues to recover from multiple knee surgeries. The Swiss ace is anticipating a return in the summer of 2022, but admitted that he still believes in "miracles" and is hoping to compete at the highest level again before calling time on his own terms rather than through injury.

The former world number one has played just 13 matches since the 2020 Australian Open, and ended his 2021 season after a humbling loss in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Federer again went under the knife for a third knee surgery in the last 12 months, and confirmed that he will not participate in any event until mid-2022, which includes the Australian Open and the French Open.

"I would be extremely surprised if I could play Wimbledon," Federer said, as quoted on BBC Sport. "I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or April."

"I therefore estimate my return to competition in the summer of 2022."

Federer is certain that he will not have any regrets if cannot play another Grand Slam again, but remains determined to return to the top level. The Swiss maestro, who is tied on 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, is keen to retire on his own terms and not be forced out through injury.

"My ambition is to see what I'm capable of one last time," he added. "I also wish I can say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That's why I give my all in my rehabilitation."

"My life is not going to collapse if I don't play a Grand Slam final again. But it would be the ultimate dream to go back. And I still believe in it - I believe in these kinds of miracles."