Roger Federer spoke openly about his philanthropic goals and tennis plays a big part in it. The Swiss legend wants to grow his charitable foundation and he said that once he quits playing, he is interested in working closely with his NGO. Before then, the former World Number One believes that he and on-court rival Rafael Nadal will make history in 2020.

The two tennis icons are set to play a charitable match for Africa in February. The match will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. A whopping 48,000 spectators are expected to attend the match, which is likely to set a world record.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also said that he isn't sure if they can fill such a big stadium. Hence, he is excited to be a part of the feat.

He also claimed that Nadal ranks higher than Novak Djokovic in terms of the GOAT list. However, he feels that the Joker is also a world-class player.

He said: "He has more Grand Slams for the time being even if I know Novak has more weeks at world No. 1 and so forth. And he has maybe more years on the tour left. Who knows. But Rafa was an incredible teenager, probably the best that we ever had probably with Bjorn Borg and that's why for me at the moment maybe it's still Rafa but there is much more to play for both guys in the next few years that many things can happen."

Federer also revealed his secret to staying motivated. He emphasised on the importance of having good rivals. According to Tennis World USA, the Swiss star spoke about Sascha Zverev being a catalyst for him to continue improving.

He also said that somewhere, someone younger is training even during their vacation. As a result, he wants to become the best version of himself, no matter how much success he has achieved so far. He simply wants to continue reinventing himself.

There were talks recently that Federer would have won more Grand Slams if Nadal and Djokovic were not around. He busted the speculations by claiming that their presence helped him become what he is today.