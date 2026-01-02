Romeo Beckham shared a 2025 Instagram recap on 1 January that highlighted family moments with his parents and younger siblings, but notably excluded his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham. The omission quickly drew attention, coming just days after similar absences from David Beckham's own year-end posts.

The repeated exclusions have intensified public discussion around a long-rumoured rift within the Beckham family, with recent social media activity adding fresh context rather than closure.

Background To Longstanding Family Strain

Speculation surrounding tensions within the Beckham family dates back to Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham. Media reports at the time pointed to disagreements over wedding arrangements and subsequent distancing between Brooklyn and his parents.

While the family has largely avoided direct comment, the narrative has persisted through subtle public signals, particularly during major family milestones where Brooklyn's absence has been conspicuous.

May 2025 Birthday Absence Raised New Questions

In May 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David Beckham's high-profile 50th birthday celebrations in London. The event was widely covered and attended by Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The absence of the eldest son at such a significant family occasion was widely interpreted as a sign that underlying tensions had not been resolved, despite no official explanation being offered.

Christmas 2025 Marked Separate Celebrations

The perceived divide appeared more pronounced during the festive period. On 26 December 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola shared images from Christmas spent with Nicola's family in Miami rather than with the wider Beckham household.

The separate celebrations added to public perception of distance at a time traditionally associated with family unity, further reinforcing speculation of an ongoing rift.

David Beckham's Year-End Post And Follow-Up Message

On 31 December 2025, David Beckham shared a year-end Instagram carousel celebrating professional milestones and family moments with Victoria and three of their children. Brooklyn was again absent from the post.

Hours later, David followed up with Instagram Stories featuring throwback images of Brooklyn, accompanied by messages expressing love for his children and optimism for the year ahead. The move was widely seen as an attempt to soften the earlier omission.

Romeo Beckham's Recap Reignites Attention

Despite David Beckham's conciliatory gesture, Romeo Beckham's own 2025 recap again excluded Brooklyn. The carousel focused on moments with Cruz and Harper, appearances with his parents, and time spent with his girlfriend.

The repetition of the omission across multiple family members' posts intensified online discussion, with fans questioning whether the family tension remains unresolved despite public expressions of affection.

Victoria Beckham Signals Public Outreach

Victoria Beckham later reshared a throwback image of David and Brooklyn to her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji without further comment. The understated gesture echoed David's earlier outreach.

While subtle, the post was interpreted as another attempt to signal unity publicly without directly addressing the situation or the wider speculation.

Social Media Omissions Shape Public Perception

Year-end recaps are typically curated to reflect personal priorities, making repeated omissions within a high-profile family particularly noticeable. In the absence of direct statements, social media activity has become the primary lens through which the Beckham family's dynamics are judged.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have not publicly commented on the omissions or addressed the speculation. As a result, public interpretation continues to be shaped by what appears and what does not appear across carefully managed online posts.