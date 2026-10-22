US President Donald Trump knows about an alleged UFO crash retrieval programme, journalist Ross Coulthart has claimed during an appearance on NewsNation's Reality Check.

Coulthart previously claimed in May that Trump had been briefed on the alleged operation. He also predicted an imminent White House statement acknowledging that humans were not alone.

On Reality Check, he stated, 'I know the president knows full well now about the existence of the legacy retrieval and reverse engineering program.'

What Coulthart Claims Donald Trump Knows

Coulthart described a longstanding operation to recover purportedly non-human craft for reverse engineering, an effort to understand their technology by examining it.

His assertion concerns more than the president's general awareness of UFOs. He claimed Trump knew about a specific retrieval effort, while the White House was grappling with the question of disclosure.

His comments do not establish a timetable for an announcement. The claim that Trump knows about a programme is distinct from Coulthart's earlier prediction that the White House would publicly acknowledge non-human intelligence.

Coulthart placed responsibility for the alleged operation with figures 'at a very high level' within Trump's orbit. He singled out Devin Nunes, chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, as a key figure.

Some Reddit commenters questioned whether political figures might control the disclosure narrative or conduct a psychological operation. Their scepticism focused on distrust of the administration's intentions.

'I absolutely do not believe or trust this regime to do anything other than cheat and lie,' one Reddit commenter wrote.

Suspicion within the UFO community also extends to whether the US could be concealing secret military technology. These competing explanations remain theories. The responses cited do not provide evidence of a cover-up, a psychological operation or the existence of non-human craft.

Disclosure Beyond Donald Trump

Coulthart also suggested that public awareness might eventually depend on the phenomenon itself, rather than an announcement from Washington. He speculated that it could become increasingly visible without waiting for a government decision.

'It is more likely than not that it will show itself to people and allow itself to be revealed,' he stated. He suggested the apparent increase in visibility could be 'part of a steady conditioning,' adding that the phenomenon 'doesn't want to alarm us' or 'frighten us.'

Those comments assign intentions to an alleged non-human intelligence. They represent Coulthart's interpretation, rather than an established explanation for UFO sightings or evidence that disclosure is approaching.

He added that he 'wouldn't be surprised at all' if disclosure eventually revealed 'a non-human intelligence engaging with this planet.'

Devin Nunes' Place in Donald Trump's Orbit

Nunes' career includes senior roles in intelligence oversight and Trump's social media business. A former Republican congressman, he chaired the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019. The position involved oversight of US intelligence agencies.

After leaving Congress in 2022, he became chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social. He stepped down in April 2026.

The board provides assessments of US intelligence activities. That remit establishes an intelligence advisory function, but does not itself confirm responsibility for UFO retrievals or reverse engineering.