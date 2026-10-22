Texas-based US televangelist Kenneth Copeland has drawn renewed attention over a November 2024 sermon in which he claimed that people who failed to pray and vote would be held responsible for abortions on Judgement Day.

Copeland previously linked Christian voting to support for Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election. He claimed that Christians who did not vote for Trump would be guilty of murder, referring to Hillary Clinton's support for abortion rights.

The latest quoted warning does not name Trump or identify a preferred candidate. The criticism that followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, focused on both his political alignment and the details of the alleged vision.

Judgement Day Vision Centres on Abortion

Copeland introduced his vision with the claim, 'I saw this in the spirit - literally.' He attributed these words to Jesus in the vision, 'those of you that didn't vote, I put you in that nation and you didn't vote. So you will hear or you didn't pray and vote like I told you to.'

In his account, those facing judgement would have to hear the names of babies he described as having been denied life. He placed the number at more than 65 million, without citing a source or timeframe in the quoted remarks.

'You will listen to the names of all the babies that are here and never got any life. And it'll take a while, because there's over 65 million of them, but you are gonna listen to every one of them and you are gonna be held responsible for their death.'

Copeland's assertion links electoral participation to personal responsibility for abortions. His claim about the number of babies remains unverified.

Scepticism on X Over Judgement Day Claims

The broadcast clip circulated on X, where commenters questioned both Copeland's political intervention and the vision's details.

One wrote, 'This man is truly lost...' Another responded, 'That's oddly specific.' A separate critic portrayed his backing for Trump as damaging to the president.

Another questioned the premise of the scene, writing, 'Logically if they were aborted then they would not have been given names? Alternatively, if the good lord already assigns each new life a name at conception, then we're all living with false heavenly identities and its going to be damn difficult when St Peter asks for our ID.'

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland claims he was shown the punishment those who didn't vote for Trump will face on Judgment Day: They'll spend eternity listening to the names of all the babies killed by abortion pic.twitter.com/QBDhUnZYBU — J (@jbulldogs4) October 20, 2026

Trump Ties Predate Judgement Day Warning

Copeland, 89, founded Eagle Mountain International Church Inc. in Texas and is known for his televised sermons. He also served on the evangelical executive advisory board Trump assembled during his presidential campaign.

When he joined that board, Copeland clarified that the appointment did not amount to an endorsement of Trump. His later public remarks nevertheless expressed religious support for the president.

He subsequently claimed that Trump was 'led by the spirit of God' and appeared at some of his rallies.

Separately, a Reuters/Ipsos poll put approval of Trump's performance in office at 31% ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for 3 November. The 31% approval rating marked a new low across both of Trump's presidential terms.

The same poll found that 47% of registered voters would vote Democrat if congressional elections were held at that point, compared with 35% who would choose Republican. Those figures reflect voting intentions for Congress, not support for a presidential candidate.