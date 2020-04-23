As the coronavirus outbreak continues its rampage across the globe, the effects have been devastating for society. With limited physical interaction except for those within the same household, people are hoping for a vaccine or a cure soon. On the other hand, some people are taking the initiative and extending a helping hand any way they can. With schools closed due to the pandemic, college students are reportedly using 3D printers to craft face masks for those in the front lines against COVID-19.

To slow down transmission, the public is encouraged to abide by the safety measure in place. However, healthcare professionals, essential workers, and first responders are constantly at risk of infection. Equipment shortages is one of the biggest issues right now as public health officials struggle with production and shipment problems. Thus, donations and any form are highly appreciated and welcome.

Fox News reports that some college students are maximising their free time to aid those who bravely expose themselves to save lives. Since most classes are now conducted online as a precaution against COVID-19, there are more opportunities for productivity.

According to Rowan University professor of electrical and computer engineering Dr. Shreek Mandayam, "Our engineering students are hungry and eager to use their skills to do something to help out with this pandemic."

The students are taking the support of 3D printers provided by the school's engineering laboratory. They were allowed to bring the equipment home and tasked to design face masks that are ergonomic and "more user-friendly." Since these are worn for long periods of time, any improvements to functionality will make it more bearable for the user.

Rowan University is not alone in this endeavour as students at Cooper Medical School also offer their assistance. Once the face masks are 3D-printed, these are assembled by another team to streamline the process. Moreover, these are reusable and can adapt to the shape of the wearer's face. "We are going to make this design available for anyone in the world to download, print, and use," confirms Mandayam. So far, the template has been already downloaded more than 41,000 times across the globe.