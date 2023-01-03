Lady Susan Hussey, the UK royal aide who had to resign following a racism row, will reportedly be invited to King Charles III's coronation.

Lady Hussey was the longest-serving lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II. She was forced to resign last year after she made racist comments to one of Queen Consort Camilla's banquet guests.

She allegedly barraged Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani with questions about her origin, which the latter found discriminating. Fulani shared her experience on Twitter and did not name-drop the aide but called her "Lady SH" instead.

Asked where she was from, Fulani said Hackney, northeast London, prompting the woman whom she identified only as "Lady SH" to ask: "No, what part of Africa are you from?"

Fulani said she was born and raised in the UK and was British but the woman persisted. "Where do you really come from, where do your people come from?... When did you first come here?" she was asked.

Fulani repeated that she was a British national born in the UK and was forced to say she was "of African heritage, Caribbean descent".

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace later said that the individual has resigned after expressing deep regret but did not confirm if it was Lady Hussey. Buckingham Palace said it took the incident "extremely seriously" and called the comments "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," read the statement.

The 83-year-old was once previously quoted as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship will "end in tears."

A report by The Mirror has now revealed that she recently met Fulani and offered her "sincere apologies." And she may now get an invitation King Charles' coronation. His Majesty will officially be crowned as the new British monarch alongside his wife on May 6, 2023.

"Lady Susan received private support from friends during the aftermath of what happened. Some politely canvassed the suggestion Lady Susan should be made welcome at the coronation," The Mirror quoted a source as saying.