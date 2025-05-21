Royal Mail has announced a major leap in its sustainability journey, unveiling new additions to what is now the largest electric vehicle (EV) delivery fleet in the UK. The move underscores the postal giant's commitment to green innovation and marks a pivotal shift towards decarbonising the logistics industry.

EV Milestone Strengthens Green Credentials

Royal Mail has deployed its 7,000th electric vehicle, cementing its position as the UK's largest EV delivery fleet. The latest zero-emissions van was rolled out at the South Lambeth Delivery Office, where it will serve key areas including Chelsea, South Kensington and the Houses of Parliament—joining 70 other EVs already in operation.

The company has announced plans to add a further 1,800 electric vans to its fleet over the next year. Almost half of these vehicles will be manufactured at Stellantis's Ellesmere Port facility, highlighting the company's investment in both domestic production and environmental sustainability.

Since its first 100 electric vans were introduced in 2017, Royal Mail has expanded EV operations to nearly a quarter of its delivery offices, all of which are powered by 100% renewable electricity. The company is also trialling two 19-tonne electric trucks with British firm Magtec, supported by an £800,000 Innovate UK grant.

Backed by National Support

Royal Mail's Chief Operating Officer, Alistair Cochrane, celebrated the milestone as a key achievement in the company's broader effort to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

'We've strengthened our position as the UK's largest electric delivery fleet, and our investment in 1,800 more zero-emission vans will help us maintain this. Royal Mail is going the extra mile to decarbonise its fleet, with huge benefits for our posties, customers and the planet,' Cochrane said.

Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads, applauded the announcement, adding:

'This Government is providing £2.3 billion to help industry and consumers make a supported switch to EVs, delivering our Plan for Change by driving investment and creating jobs to put money in the pockets of hardworking people and secure our future.'

A Roadmap to Net-Zero

Royal Mail is aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040. This goal is part of its comprehensive 'Steps to Zero' strategy, which is based on four key pillars:

Zero-emission deliveries

Zero-emission operations

Embracing the circular economy

Collaborating for climate action

To achieve this, the company has pledged to reduce its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90% by 2040, using 2020 as the base year. These science-based targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning Royal Mail's commitments with the global 1.5°C warming threshold.

Additionally, the firm plans to cut its average carbon emissions per parcel from 205gCO₂e to 50gCO₂e—making it the greenest delivery option in the UK.

Electric Vehicle Momentum Builds Across the UK

The EV market in the UK is continuing to grow. In 2024, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) made up 19.6% of all new car registrations, with a record 381,970 units sold. This represents a 21.4% rise on the previous year, although it narrowly missed the government's 22% target under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

As of April 2025, there are now over 2.3 million plug-in cars on UK roads, including more than 1.5 million fully electric vehicles. While challenges remain—such as high upfront costs and limited public charging infrastructure—interest in EVs is surging, particularly among younger generations. Notably, 28% of Gen Z drivers say they would like to own an electric vehicle, driven by environmental concerns and potential savings.

Royal Mail's Commitment Sets Industry Benchmark

Royal Mail's continued investment in electric vehicles sends a strong message across the logistics sector. By dramatically expanding its zero-emission fleet and aligning with validated climate science, the company is leading by example. As the nation transitions toward a low-carbon future, Royal Mail is not only delivering parcels—but also delivering on its sustainability promises.