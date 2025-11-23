The Royal Navy has intercepted a Russian naval task group in the English Channel, coinciding with the recovery of a suspected Russian acoustic tracking device by divers off the Welsh coast. The incidents, occurring in close succession, have prompted the Ministry of Defence to highlight a significant increase in foreign naval activity near British territorial waters.

Royal Navy Intercepts Russian Vessel

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that HMS Severn (P282) intercepted the Russian corvette Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya, as they sailed west through the Dover Strait into the English Channel. The interception took place within the past fortnight, with HMS Severn later handing monitoring duties to a NATO ally off Brittany.

Defence Secretary John Healey described the rise in Russian naval activity as evidence of 'Russian aggression right across the board'. He noted a 30 per cent increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters over the past two years. The interception followed reports that the Russian intelligence vessel Yantar had recently been spotted off Scotland, where it allegedly used lasers to disrupt RAF pilots tracking its movements. Healey characterised the incident as 'deeply dangerous' and warned President Vladimir Putin: 'We see you. We know what you're doing. We are ready.'

Divers Recover Suspected Sonobuoy

In a separate discovery, divers from Neptune's Army of Rubbish Cleaners (NARC) recovered a cylindrical device from the seabed in the Skomer Marine Conservation Zone, Pembrokeshire, on 15 November. Initially thought to be a navigational marker, the object was later identified by defence analysts as resembling a Russian RGB-1A sonobuoy, an acoustic monitoring device used to detect submarines.

The object, measuring around 120cm and weighing 15kg, was lifted to the surface using a bag. Dave Kennard, NARC chairman, said the team consulted with colleagues and a former Royal Navy contact before reporting the find to HM Coastguard. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson confirmed the report had been logged, noting that no one was at risk or in distress.

Independent experts, including Dr Andy Scollick, identified the device as a Russian hydroacoustic buoy, pointing to similarities with previous finds in Cornwall, Ireland, and Lithuania. The relatively fresh condition of the object suggested it had been deployed recently.

Surveillance Concerns

The discovery of the suspected sonobuoy coincided with Healey's confirmation that the Yantar had been operating on the edge of UK waters. Western officials have long suspected the vessel of mapping Britain's undersea cables, which carry more than 90 per cent of the country's data, including financial transactions.

The Royal Navy declined to comment on specific underwater activities, citing operational security, but stressed that it continuously monitors UK waters with a range of maritime assets and works closely with allies to deter threats.

A Growing Pattern

Taken together, the interception of Russian warships and the recovery of a suspected sonobuoy highlight the increasing complexity of maritime security in UK waters. While Russian officials deny any interest in Britain's underwater communications, the presence of surveillance devices and aggressive naval manoeuvres has fuelled concerns about the scale of Moscow's activities.

For the Royal Navy, the incidents reinforce the need for vigilance and coordination with NATO allies. For the public, they serve as a reminder that the seas surrounding Britain remain a frontline in the broader contest of power and influence.