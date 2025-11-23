US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised Ukrainian leadership for expressing 'zero gratitude' towards his administration's efforts to broker an end to the war with Russia. The statement, delivered via social media on Sunday, follows the release of a controversial 28-point peace framework that has drawn sharp rebuke for demanding significant territorial and strategic concessions from Kyiv.

Presidential Criticism

Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated: 'UKRAINE "LEADERSHIP" HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA'.

He added: THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING "BIG" MONEY)'.

This follows the leak of Washington's 28-point peace plan, which was received with significant criticism over the terms that were seen as a Russian wishlist. Among the concessions Kyiv would make as part of the peace proposal include surrendering the entire Donbas region while pledging never to join NATO.

Doubts Over the Peace Plan

The 28-point peace plan was leaked to the public, facing criticism especially from those who support Ukraine. By Saturday, there was some confusion as to who actually drafted the peace plan, especially after Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to indicate to Senators that it was not Washington that authored the proposal.

However, the State Department confirmed the US drafted the plan, which includes Ukraine surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia, reducing its soldiers to 600,000, committing to never joining NATO, and giving amnesty to all combatants. This would mean not charging Russians for potential war crimes.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based research firm, found that there appeared to be no indication where Russia makes concessions.

'ISW continues to assess that accepting Russian demands would set conditions for renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine,' the firm stated.

The White House has also said the peace plan was drafted with input from both countries. However, Zelenskyy adviser Rustem Umerov, clarified and said that Ukraine was only involved in a 'technical' capacity. Umerov also reportedly said that he did not give his insight on whether Kyiv would accept the proposal.

Ukraine and Russia's Responses to the Peace Plan

In a nightly address on 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that US military officials currently visiting Ukraine presented their 'vision' for securing a peace deal with Russia. Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side was studying the proposals.

'From the first days of the war, we have upheld one very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. A real peace – one not broken by a third invasion,' said Zelenskyy in his address, adding that he plans to speak with Trump in the coming days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, also seemed to downplay the proposal and its contents. Peskov said it was not clear whether Zelensky's administration was willing to negotiate with the current Kremlin leadership based on the Trump proposal.

'Consultations are not currently under way. There are contacts, of course, but there is no process that could be called consultations,' Peskov said via his Telegram channel on 21 November.