Jennifer Lopez was caught doing a seemingly 'good deed' amidst the prevailing attitude scandal of her engagement with Cole Walliser and the Glambot crew. The actress and singer was recorded giving a man in the street cash and leaving a party, which caused both reactions of the crowd.

Street gesture by Lopez was controversial

The 56 year-old celebrity was seen getting into a car holding an $80,000 dark blue bag of Hermes. When a man came to her car asking her money, Lopez gave him money, which can be interpreted by some as a random act of kindness.

The scene was occurring within the backdrop of messages on the internet of her demeanour at the Golden Globes where she had seemingly not paid attention to Walliser, the director of the widely used Glambot camera system.

Critics see her moves as dismissive, and a social media backlash ensued that challenged her authenticity.

What happened with the Glambot controversy?

It was not the first time Lopez caused controversy with the Glambot team before the street act, having met them at the Golden Globes. There were videos of Lopez apparently disregarding Walliser when he went to record her.

Other audience members accused her of being rude, and some of them defended her by pointing out that celebrities are usually pressed for time and they have little patience to wait in case of technical problems.

'Glad I'm not the only one who didn't like this attitude. Just skip her next time,' one user said.

'I bet she did this because she didn't think you had a big following or were well-known. She seems the type to only smile and be nice if you're somehow important in the industry. Little did she know, Cole is the king of the awards shows, and 10 million plus people just saw how she really is behind the scenes,' another replied to Cole's IG post.

'My favourite part was when she didn't look at, speak to, or smile at you,' a user replied.

Walliser has reacted publicly and made it clear that he had perceived her behaviour as non-personal and that he had at least been thankful that she had accepted the time to take the Glambot shot.

Nonetheless, online users were divided even though Walliser defended himself. One of the subsets criticised him on the grounds that he was too lenient, as Lopez could have done more to honour the crew members.

Then people also turned against Walliser

The case was worsened by a viral thread on the social media page X (formerly Twitter) stating that Walliser had continued to behave rudely on occasions when it came to non-celebrities.

Yinka Animashaun, who got involved through an email with Walliser, shared the conversation with her where he offered her a setup of Glogbot at her wedding, which was priced at $300,000, an amount that stirred up a lot of eyebrows and made people doubt Walliser.

The supposed email communication indicated that Walliser was extremely high in pricing, which cast doubt on his professionalism. A former Glambot director, who once employed Walliser in handling big events such as the Grammys, has raised doubts about the validity of the pricing statements.

Walliser has not come out to refute these accusations.