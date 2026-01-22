On Tuesday, 20 January, Jennifer Lopez was spotted handing out cash to a homeless person in Los Angeles as she made her way to her car.

While some viewed it as a generous gesture, many skeptics are calling it a 'PR stunt' designed to repair her image. The backlash stems from her recent appearance at the Golden Globes, where the internet accused her of being 'cold' and 'rude' toward GlamBot director Cole Walliser.

In the midst of the outcry, Walliser—now famously known as the 'GlamBot guy'—defended the actress, but the narrative quickly shifted.

Days later, Walliser himself landed in hot water after a leaked inquiry revealed a 'condescending' response to a potential client. A day later, wedding photos of the client he looked down on resurfaced and appeared to show that she was more than capable of affording the GlamBot.

Now, fans believe JLo is doing everything she can to distance herself from Walliser and the controversy, leading many to believe the LA outing was purely for show. Here is a look at what the fans are saying.

JLo Spotted Handing Out Cash to Homeless Person

The singer was seen coming out of a business meeting in LA, sporting business attire—blue jeans, white top, heels, shades, and a brown blazer, along with her rare $80,000 or around £60,000 blue Hermès Kelly crocodile handbag.

The video was posted by Head-To-Toe Celebrities.

She was spotted by a homeless man, an approaches her as she walked towards her waiting Cadillac Escalade.

The man appears to be asking her for help and is visibly thrilled to see her as he was heard saying, 'Aw, I'ma tell everybody I seen you,' as the actress got into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The homeless man stuck around and even approached the passenger seat of JLo's car, which paid off as the actress rolled down her window and handed him a bill.

The man was over the moon over the singer's gesture, he said, 'Jennifer, I love you. Thank you, Jennifer,' he said as he blew kisses to JLo.

After handing out the money, JLo drove away.

Netizens Call JLo's Gesture a PR Stunt

The video of JLo making a generous gesture towards a homeless man has gone viral, sparking a fierce debate online.

While some praised the singer for her compassion, others were quick to question her motives, branding the moment a calculated publicity move rather than a spontaneous act of kindness.

Supporters applauded Lopez for using her platform to help someone in need. One fan gushed, 'What a kind gesture from Jennifer Lopez — a truly inspiring act of kindness happening in LA.'

However, sceptics were far less convinced. Many accused Lopez's team of orchestrating the moment for optics, with one bluntly commenting, 'Oh, Jennifer's PR team working hard.' Another piled on, adding, 'Her PR team is working lol.'

Oh Jennifer’s PR team working hard pic.twitter.com/tyAUsQP5pp — Mia Gia (@miagia) January 21, 2026

The discourse soon widened, with several users linking the video to the recent controversy involving the so-called 'GlamBot guy'.

One particularly pointed comment said:



Glambot guy posted a shady video of her on Friday. Within the next business day, his public image has burnt to ash for being an elitist. As a result, she has started giving money to the homeless. She is one of our most important divas. https://t.co/Nqjn3ErXQk — andres (@DblAuntAndres) January 21, 2026

That theory gained traction, with another netizen chiming in, 'She saw the news about the Glambot guy and had to do something.'

Others were even more cynical, suggesting damage control was in full swing. It reads:

she got dragged for being rude to the glambot guy and right after that he got exposed for being rude to a potential customer and here goes her PR😭 she has a mission to end him https://t.co/bnX5CGjgGr — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 21, 2026

Questions were also raised about the authenticity of the encounter itself. One commenter argued, 'Because I'm supposed to believe she has no security? Ok. That actor would've never been able to get anywhere near her if he was homeless.'

Still, not everyone agreed it was staged. Pushing back against the 'paid actor' narrative, another fan countered, 'They talkin' about a paid actor. This is how I know y'all have never been to LA. They're like that out there.'

As the clip continues to circulate, Lopez's gesture remains polarising — viewed by some as heartfelt generosity, and by others as a carefully timed PR move in the wake of online backlash.