A rapper has been jailed for 15 days for only wearing a sock on the genitals to an "almost naked" party organised by a Russian TV presenter and actress, Anastasia Ivleeva, in Moscow.

Several Russian celebrities have come under fire for partying while the country remains at war with Ukraine. The authorities have also launched an investigation into the matter. The backlash began after videos and images from the party with the dress code "almost naked" went viral on social media platforms.

It was organised by Ivleeva at the Mutabor nightclub on December 20. The arrested rapper has been identified as Vacio, whose legal name is Nikolai Vasilyev. He has also been fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182) under the country's new anti-LGBTQ laws.

The other celebrities who attended the party included Russia's pop king Filipp Kirkorov and Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of Vladimir Putin's mentor, and singer Dima Bilan, per a report in The New York Times.

Ivleeva, who initially defended the event, later posted two videos on social media apologising for organising it.

"I would like to ask you, the people, for a second chance... If the answer is no, then I'm ready for my public execution," she said in one of the videos.

EXCLUSIVE: The powerful backlash against Russian celebrities who attended an “almost naked” party was escalated at the command of Putin’s administration, sources in the government, the State Duma and the presidential administration told The Moscow Times.https://t.co/jLLqk13e5i — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 28, 2023

"They say that Russia can forgive. If this is true, I would very much like to ask for a second chance from you, from the Russian people," she added in her second video. Apart from the social media backlash, Ivaleeva is also facing a lawsuit. The lawsuit has demanded that she pay a billion rubles to a charity supporting the war against Ukraine.

Several celebrities have claimed that their concerts have been cancelled and they have lost sponsorships. Kirkorov, who was pictured wearing a see-through outfit, has also issued an apology and asked for forgiveness.

"In today's difficult and heroic times, an artist of my calibre ... cannot and should not be so irresponsible when participating in various events," he said.

The event has raised a furore in Russia, with people demanding action against everyone who was a part of the event.

"To hold such events at a time when our guys are dying in the (Ukrainian) special military operation and many children are losing their fathers is cynical," said Yekaterina Mizulina, director of Russia's League for a Safe Internet.

"Our soldiers on the front line are definitely not fighting for this," Mizulina added.