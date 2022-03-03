Despite the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, humanity has managed to prevail in several instances. In one such incident, a Russian soldier who was captured by Ukrainians in Novy Bug broke down after being treated kindly by the citizens of the country he had come to fight.

A video of the young soldier has gone viral on social media, wherein he can be seen gulping down tea and pastries. A woman could also be seen holding her mobile phone for him as he bursts into tears while speaking to his mother.

"These young men, it's not their fault. They don't know why they are here. They are using old maps. They are lost," a man in the video could be heard saying in the Ukrainian language.

The heartbreaking video was posted on Telegram, and was captioned: "Russian soldiers, surrender, Ukrainian people will feed you, just surrender."

The unverified video is being shared with the claim that the soldier had surrendered. He could be seen surrounded by several onlookers in the clip. "Compare the compassion here to Putin's brutality," wrote Buzzfeed correspondent Christopher Miller on Twitter.

Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he's ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin's brutality.

Video shared on Ukrainian channels of a captured Russian soldier apparently being fed by locals. The post says he burst into tears when he was allowed to video-call his mother. So many of these troops are just teenagers, with absolutely no clue what this war is really for.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Russian soldiers have been suffering from low morale as they have been asked to "fire at everyone." It further states that a good number of these troops are not even properly trained to go and fight in a war.

Ukraine's ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya at the UN General Assembly session recently read out a message from a Russian soldier to his mother.

"Mama, I'm in Ukraine. I'm afraid. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard," read the message. The claims by the ambassador come in the backdrop of several reports stating that these soldiers have been sabotaging their own vehicles.

British intelligence company ShadowBreak has said that it has intercepted several messages which indicate that the troops are in disarray. "We've been here for three days! When the hell is it going to be ready?" shouts a Russian soldier while asking about food and fuel in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has decided to hand over Russian prisoners to their mothers. "A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv. You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you," per a statement by the ministry.