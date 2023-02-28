Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price, the dolly operator, set customer and key grip on "Rust," have filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers on Monday. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, they are claiming to be part of the 7 people in the church set the day the shooting happened.

The three individuals claim they are suffering from anxiety and are exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the striking of director Joel Souza in October 2021.

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office recently announced that they are dropping the gun enhancement charge, a charge given if the gun was placed at the scene with the intent to injure, against Alec Baldwin. The crime would have been a five-year sentence if convicted.

The plaintiffs in the new suit allege they were in close proximity to the "Beetlejuice" actor when the gun was fired and that they have sustained "blast injuries" from the deafening sound of the shot.

Page Six reports that the complaints accuse the actor-producer of being careless and irresponsible during weapons training and gross negligence in the producers' decision to use an "operable firearm" during 17 of the 21 scheduled film days of the movie. They attest that safer alternatives like replicas, rubber guns or post-production special effects should have been the first choice as they have always been available and widely utilized in other film sets.

Prosecutors have since charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing the weapon which fatally killed Hutchins. Though Baldwin denied accusations that he ever pulled the trigger, prosecutors said, "photos and videos clearly show Baldwin, multiple times, with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger," days before the crime occurred.

Baldwin is no longer allowed to drink alcohol, own a gun or talk to potential witnesses. "Rust" is scheduled to resume production this spring.

