BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, has garnered international acclaim with hits like "How You Like That." Each of its four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—has carved out a niche. Still, Lisa, born Pranpriya Manoban in Thailand, stands out with her multifaceted career and entrepreneurial ventures.

Lisa debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and released her solo album "Lalisa" in 2021, further cementing her status in the global music scene. She made history as the first K-pop artist to achieve one billion Spotify streams with her hit single "Money"​​. Recently, Lisa has taken a significant step in her career by launching her own management company, LLOUD, after parting ways with YG Entertainment. This move highlights her ambition and independence in managing her brand and business pursuits.

Net Worth and Investments

Lisa's financial success is a testament to her talent and business acumen. With an estimated net worth of $28 million, she is the second richest member of BLACKPINK​. Her wealth is derived from her music career and her roles in television shows like "Real Man 300" and "Youth With You." Moreover, Lisa has established herself in the fashion industry as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Bulgari and Celine, enhancing her influence and reach​​.

Lisa's investment portfolio is equally impressive. She recently purchased a $3.95 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California. This property, described as having an "old English" aesthetic, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a roof made of fired clay tiles. The mansion was built in 1924 and has been meticulously maintained and updated, reflecting a serene and traditional English country style​​. In addition to her Beverly Hills mansion, Lisa owns a $5.5 million duplex in Seoul's Seongbuk-dong district. This two-story home, with its elegant white and grey decor and additional basement, contrasts with her Californian property, showcasing her diverse tastes in real estate​.

Recent Developments and Future Prospects

Lisa's recent professional developments indicate a strategic career expansion beyond music. Establishing her management company, LLOUD, allows her to directly oversee her brand and future projects. Her new deal with RCA Records also suggests that more solo music is on the horizon, with an album anticipated later this year​​. These ventures demonstrate her commitment to evolving as an artist and entrepreneur, ensuring sustained relevance and influence in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, Lisa's impact extends to social media, where she commands an impressive following of over 102 million on Instagram. Her posts and endorsements significantly influence consumer behaviour, solidifying her role as a global trendsetter​.

Adding to her recent achievements, it has been reported that Lisa, along with other BLACKPINK members, did not renew her contract with YG Entertainment, suggesting potential new directions for her career​.

Lisa's ability to excel in various domains—music, fashion, and business—demonstrates a dynamic and influential presence in contemporary pop culture. As she continues to grow and innovate, Lisa's influence is poised to inspire and shape the next generation of artists and entrepreneurs.