The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that they are dropping the gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin, a crime with a five-year sentence if convicted. However, Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

An involuntary manslaughter charge will have a sentence of 18 months if the "Beetlejuice" actor is to be convicted. The gun enhancement charge against the movie's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been dropped.

Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released an official statement saying, "In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' film set," Santa Fe District. The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

The gun enhancement charge was given to mean that the American actor used the gun to commit the crime but New Mexico law at the time of the shooting states that the charge could only stand if the gun was displayed with the intent to injure.

In October 2021, Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while on set for the western film "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe. The actor's prop gun was reported to have fired a live round, hitting the mom of one in the chest and killing her. She was 42 years old.

The film's director, Joel Souza was also injured, but the DA did not file charges for his wounds. Baldwin vehemently denies any responsibility for Hutchins' death and strongly insists that he did not pull the trigger of the gun on set.

The producer has since settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins' family last year before filing a negligence suit against four crew members, alleging that they failed to maintain safety on set by handing him the loaded gun.