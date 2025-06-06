What started as a long-running joke among the fans once might now have the chance to see the reality in the future. For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have circulated memes of Gosling suited up in Wakandan vibranium suit as Black Panther, mostly as an absurdist response to casting debates and Hollywood's history of questionable decisions.

However, this time the meme struck a chord for a very real reason. Marvel Comics recently released the issue of Marvel Knights: The World to Come, in which they introduced a new character named 'Ketema,' revealed to be the son of T'Challa.

The revelation shocks readers and the fans when he unmasks to reveal himself as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. Without wasting any second, fans have concluded that this is the result of manifestation and that their much-admired meme can finally come true.

Who Is Ketema?

Ketema's introduction marks a major departure from what fans have come to associate with the Black Panther legacy. The six-issue miniseries, set in a speculative future, begins with an ageing T'Challa challenged for the throne by Ketema, his estranged son.

According to the comic's background, Ketema is the son of T'Challa and one of his early love interests in Black Panther lore. However, his appearance and the lack of clarity around his true lineage have led fans to speculate whether something else is at play, such as alternate realities or genetic manipulation.

It also renewed the long-running internet joke about Gosling as the Black Panther. For years, the idea floated around as a fun response to Hollywood's tendency to whitewash characters. But now, with a white man literally becoming Black Panther in the comics even temporarily, the meme feels a little more charged.

The fans quickly dusted off the old images of Gosling in Wakandan garb, joking that Marvel had finally 'race-swapped Black Panther.' Although it's all speculative fun, some fans have noted Gosling's strong connection to Disney and active involvement with the studio as a driving factor in this wishful thinking.

Actors Who Can Honour Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

While humorous, the Ryan Gosling conversation brings us back to a serious and still-unanswered question: Who should inherit the role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel chose not to recast T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Instead, Letitia Wright's Shuri, sister of T'Challa, took on the mantle. However, with Black Panther 3 in development and Marvel diving deeper into the multiverse, there's renewed potential for a new T'Challa.

Here are some of the most talked-about actors who could bring new energy and respect to the role:

Damson Idris

The Snowfall star is widely popular among the fans for the role, and for good reason. His performance as Franklin Saint proved he can handle layered, morally complex characters. Idris also stars alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming Formula One film F1, showing he's ready for global attention.

John David Washington

With roles in Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, and The Creator, Washington has become one of Hollywood's most bankable stars and a very talented one. Bonus? His father, Denzel Washington, is rumoured to have a role in Black Panther 3, making a father-son MCU moment possible.

Trevante Rhodes

Rhodes gave a deeply emotional performance in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and has proven his action chops in The Predator and Bird Box. He brings the kind of strength and vulnerability that defined Boseman's take on T'Challa.

Djimon Hounsou

Famous for his intense roles in Blood Diamond and Gladiator, Hounsou was reportedly once considered to play Black Panther in a Fantastic Four movie. His chances became less since he had already played characters in MCU films like Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Captain Marvel (2019). However, if recasting is on the table, MCU might add him to the list.

No matter who eventually dons the Black Panther suit next, it's clear that Chadwick Boseman's role will remain as the cornerstone, and the next successor will not be replacing but will be honouring his legacy.