As Disney sheds hundreds of jobs across its TV and film divisions, a lesser-known side hustle is quietly thriving right under Mickey's nose. While studio staff face mounting layoffs, Disney World nannies—who double as private tour guides—are charging up to $45 (£33.30) per hour to help families navigate the chaos of the parks.

This unusual but booming role has become a lucrative gig, and unlike the hundreds of corporate workers recently let go, these nannies remain untouched by Disney's cost-cutting axe.

Major Layoffs Rock Disney's Entertainment Arm

The company's latest round of job cuts marks the fourth wave of layoffs in a month, targeting roles in film and television marketing, casting development, and publicity.

Among those let go are Eric Souliere, Vice President of Casting for 20th Television, and Tony Tompson, VP of Content Development at Hulu Originals. Souliere, who worked on American Horror Story and 9-1-1, will reportedly pivot to casting for the new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville. Tompson, who spent over six years at the company, is now job hunting.

Disney's transition away from traditional cable and towards streaming is driving the cuts. A spokesperson told the BBC that the company is constantly evaluating its operations to manage costs while still delivering 'state-of-the-art creativity and innovation'.

Yet, in this wave of disruption, theme park nannies may represent a surprising safe haven.

While Disney Sacks Staff, Demand for Nannies Soars

As Disney trims back, demand for help inside its sprawling parks is only growing. Nanny services like Once Upon A Nanny and Nanny Land, both launched after the pandemic, are booming as families look for support managing young children during their Disney trips.

With hourly rates ranging from $40 (£29.60) to $45 (£33.30), and minimum bookings of three to six hours, nannies can make upwards of $270 (£200) per job. Once Upon A Nanny founder Cyan Nardiello, who went viral on TikTok in 2020 for taking a babysitting client to Disney, now employs over 50 staff.

According to Today, both Nardiello and Nannyland's Shannon Albrecht say business is booming—and not just for babysitting.

A Nanny, But Make It Disney

These Disney World nannies aren't just there to babysit. They also act as bespoke tour guides, planning full itineraries around each family's preferences, from rides and parades to meal spots and shaded rest zones.

'It's not about ditching the kids,' said Nannyland founder Shannon Albrecht, noting that less than three percent of bookings involve the nanny being alone with the children. Most families, especially single parents or those with disabled or multiple children, just need an extra pair of hands.

All nannies are CPR-certified and undergo background checks before joining either company.

Disney's Broader Cost-Cutting Mission

While nanny gigs grow, Disney's entertainment division continues to take hits. The latest layoffs follow the March 2025 cut of 200 jobs—roughly six percent of ABC News Group's and Disney's entertainment networks' workforce.

That comes on top of the 7,000 jobs lost in 2023 when CEO Bob Iger returned and pledged to slash $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion) in spending.

Yet for some former employees, a pivot to theme park nannying may not be the worst idea.

While Disney's corporate staff face layoffs and restructurings, freelance nannies operating within the same parks are earning steady, and sometimes impressive, income. In the shadow of a $203 billion (£150.4 billion) empire, it seems the real magic might just lie in knowing how to work around it.