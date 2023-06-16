UK holidaymakers need to be aware of a new rule if they are going to fly by Ryanair this summer.

In what could be a piece of disappointing news for many at the start of the holiday, Ryanair has banned passengers from carrying alcohol onboard flights from the UK to several vacation hotspots in Spain, reported Mirror. The travellers must check in their booze on Ryanair.

Ryanair's new alcohol rule

The new ban on alcohol, bought at duty free or anywhere else, in the cabin baggage has been enforced on flights to some of Spain's party destinations such as Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife South.

"In order to prioritize the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain. Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates.

"Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage," the airline told customers in a recent email.

If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold, the customers then will be asked to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided by the airline, as per the same email. The airline has also warned that all boarding gates will be strictly monitored and if passengers attempt to break the rules, they will be denied boarding without any refund or compensation.

This latest rule has come in place to avoid any more anti-social behaviour on board Ryanair. Earlier this year in April, at least 15 passengers were removed from a flight from Manchester due to drunken behaviour, causing a delay of five hours. The people removed from the said flight were believed to be a hen party. They were extremely loud and unnecessarily disturbed other passengers.

The flight was forced to return to the ground as the crew asked for police assistance to remove them from the plane.

Ryanair's newest rule comes after a campaign launched by Balearic authorities last year to reduce excessive binge drinking on the island, which included banning drink deals, pub crawls, party boats, and restricting the sale of alcohol in shops and off-licences.

Spain's strict regulations this summer

Spain has been taking several steps to reduce incidents due to over drinking. Last year several resorts across the country introduced rules to ensure safe alcohol consumption. People will an all-inclusive booking in areas such as Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, will only be permitted six alcoholic drinks per day.

Earlier this year, Ibiza's legendary beach club, Bora Bora, was demolished after being in operation for 40 long years. This happened after the Spanish political party Podemos had called upon the country's government to crack down on Ibiza's beach clubs because the noise generated was a disturbance to neighbouring islands. A spokesman for the party, Fernando Gómez, described them as "one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island."

Meanwhile, drinking alcohol on the streets is banned in some areas of Spain including Barcelona and Madrid. Tourists and even the locals could be fined up to £507(€600) for breaching the strict rules in the cities.

Police in Ibiza and Majorca have been given powers to close parties down and also hand over hefty fines at the end of the night. If a party takes place in a protected natural space or too close to homes, every person involved in organising, marketing and advertising - as well as participants - can be fined up to £25,000.