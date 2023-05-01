In a piece of disappointing news for British tourists, Spain's popular party island Ibiza is set to have drinking restrictions throughout the summer. Thanks to its pristine beaches, amazing weather, and glamorous clubs, Ibiza is a top destination among tourists from the UK.

Drinking restrictions

Many tourists coming to Spain, especially from the UK, prefer to book all-inclusive so they can day drink and continue their shenanigans into the night at the party islands.

However, as per the latest rules, the tourists visiting Majorca, Ibiza, and Magaluf will be limited to just six drinks a day, which can only be accessed alongside their lunch and dinner – meaning they'll get to have a maximum of three drinks per meal. This may come as a huge bummer for the people who were planning to spend the summer by drinking by the pool in the said Spanish party islands.

The drinking restriction is going to be implemented in Ibiza, Magaluf and Majorca. The rule will be underway from Monday (May 1) and will run until October 15, reported Mirror. These party islands have decided to go with this strict rule in a bid to suppress out-of-control drinking scenes among British and other tourists.

At just two and a half hours away by flight from the UK, Ibiza is an easy and affordable holiday destination and the tourists from the UK love the charming villages, sandy coves, and beautiful pine forests on the Spanish island, and especially its legendary club scene and boho charm.

New campaign to combat over-tourism

Meanwhile, cops in Spain are gearing up to condemn any anti-social behaviour across the popular tourist destinations. In Palma, the resort city and capital of the Spanish island of Majorca, the local cops have launched a new campaign this summer to fight over tourism and increase security measures for tourists and residents to deal with the recurring anti-social actions.

The campaign includes police officers reminding shopkeepers of the current regulations of the Law on Excesses in relation to the sale of alcoholic beverages. If not followed, there will be penalties of up to 600,000 Euros for the most serious cases, reported Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Among some grave issues during summers in Spain's popular tourist destinations are illegal massages, street vending, street drinking and pub crawls and noise pollution. For the ones breaking the law, there are penalties ranging from 100 euros for minor infractions to 3,000 euros for serious ones.

The Municipal Ordinance for the Civic Use of Public Space (ORUCEP) will also control the permissions affecting the Special Intervention Zones (ZIE) in the Coastal District. As a result, it would affect the in-demand sanctions for beachfront and carrying out of botellón (mass street parties) or the gathering of unauthorised persons.

Ahead of this summer, there have been quite a few mood-dampening news for UK tourists. Earlier it was reported that one of Greece's famous hotspots, Navaigo Beach, was going to be closed to tourists throughout the summer.

Navagio Beach, popular for being the home of the Zakynthos Shipwreck, has long been a top favourite among travellers coming to Greece, courtesy of its golden sands, stunning bay and world-famous shipwrecks that turn out to be a gorgeous backdrop for a selfie.

The said beach will be inaccessible until October because of the threat of landslides in the area. It was a joint decision by the Ministers of Citizen Protection, Maritime and Island Policy, Tourism and Climate Crisis, under the coordination of the Presidency of the Government.

The new rules at Navagio Beach have banned access to the bay, from both sea and land. However, some boat tours will continue to run, but people won't be allowed to get off their boats and hit the beach. All they can do is just enjoy the beach views from far away.