Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the next Mayor of New York Ciity, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in one of the most closely watched municipal elections in recent years.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and former state assembly member who once appeared in Disney's Queen of Katwe, becomes the city's first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian descent, and the first African-bord leader to hold the office.

His win comes after months of grassroots organising and record youth turnout, which pollsters say played a decisive role in his path to office.

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Victory in New York City

Mamdani's win was called late Tuesday evening. Per Al Jazeera, there were multiple projections of him as the clear winner over independent candidate Cuomo, who conceded shortly after.

Cuomo, who previously served as governor of New York, acknowledged the result and appealed for unity in his concession message.

The election outcome is a major political shift in New York city, where voters have increasingly supported candidates who campaign on housing affordability, public transit investment, and labour protections. Mamdani built this campaign around these themes, frequently emphasising that the city must belong to those who live and work in it.

His campaign headquarters confirmed that turnout among Gen Z and millennial voters were unusually high, aligning with recent polling showing favor for left-leaning candidates.

Mamdani's Film Career Before City Hall

While Mamdani is best known politically for his term in the New York State Assembly, many first encountered him on screen.

‘Queen of Katwe’ star Zohran Mamdani is projected to have won the election to become Mayor of New York City.



In 2016, he appeared in Queen of Katwe, directed by his mother, Mira Nair. According to Screen Rant, the film, starring Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo, told the story of Ugandan chess champion Phiona Mutesi and earned critical acclaim.

Mamdani had a small cameo role as 'Brookie Student' and also contributed behind the scenes as a third assistant director and music supervisor. Under the name Young Cardaman, he even performed a rap track featured on the film's soundtrack.

Nair has also publicly credited Mamdani for shaping her artistic decisions. She revealed that he once encouraged her to turn down the opportunity to direct a Harry Potter film in order to make The Namesake, a project he believed only she could tell authentically.

What's Next for Mayor-Elect Mamdani?

Mamdani is expected to take office in January, where he will immediately face housing affordability, the city budget, and public safety in New York. His transition team is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Supporters say his lived experiences and history of community organising will guide his strategy. Critics, however, caution that his campaign promises may prove difficult in the face of political resistance from city council moderates, business interests, and even US President Donald Trump himself.

Democratic leaders nationwide praised Mamdani's victory as part of a night that also saw progressive-leaning candidates win governorships in Virginia and New Jersey.