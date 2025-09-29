New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced he is dropping out of the 2025 mayoral race, ending his re-election campaign amid mounting scandals and financial struggles. The 64-year-old leader confirmed his decision in a video message posted to social media, citing 'constant speculation' and campaign finance challenges. Although Adams has ended his bid, his name will remain on the November ballot due to state election deadlines, leaving the city's political landscape in upheaval.

Adams' withdrawal reshapes the New York City mayoral race, where Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani and former governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, now stand as frontrunners.

Federal Indictment and Legal Clouds

The mayor's re-election hopes were overshadowed by a federal indictment in September 2024. Prosecutors charged Adams with bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and soliciting contributions from foreign nationals. The case centred on allegations that Adams accepted luxury travel and favours from Turkish individuals and organisations in exchange for political support tied to the construction of the Turkevi Centre in Manhattan.

The indictment was dismissed by the Department of Justice in early 2025, but the decision was highly controversial. Several officials within the Justice Department reportedly resigned in protest, claiming the dismissal was politically motivated.

Critics alleged that Adams' cooperation with Trump administration immigration policies may have influenced the outcome. Adams denied any wrongdoing and insisted the case was politically driven, but the scandal lingered over his administration.

Funding Collapse and Campaign Finance Blow

Adams' re-election campaign faced another major setback when the New York City Campaign Finance Board withheld matching public funds. The board raised concerns over irregularities in donation records, including unverifiable addresses. Without access to these funds, his campaign lacked the resources to compete effectively against rivals, according to BBC.

This funding collapse not only limited Adams' ability to advertise and mobilise but also fed into the narrative that his re-election effort was faltering. Analysts pointed to the loss of public financing as one of the decisive blows that led to his withdrawal.

Political Battles and Public Backlash

Beyond legal and financial troubles, Adams also faced political battles that eroded his support base. His push to ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City angered the carriage drivers' union, which launched a $1 million (£744,115) advertising campaign against him. The ads accused the mayor of betrayal and corruption, intensifying public criticism.

Adams clashed with the City Council over housing projects, including a supportive housing site for formerly incarcerated individuals in the Bronx. His attempt to relocate the project was overturned by councillors, who accused him of political manoeuvring.

Adding to the turmoil, New York's 'rat czar' Kathleen Corradi announced her resignation, a symbolic blow to one of Adams' most publicised initiatives. These controversies painted a picture of a mayor losing control of his administration.

The Secrets Behind the Collapse

Behind closed doors, Adams' City Hall faced significant turnover, with high-profile resignations weakening his administration. Former aides and advisers cited frustration over the constant swirl of investigations and public scrutiny.

Speculation continues to surround the abrupt dismissal of Adams' federal charges. While the official line is that prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence, critics maintain that political deals played a role. These unresolved questions have fuelled the perception that the mayor's tenure was mired in secrecy and intrigue.

The Future of the NYC Mayoral Race

With Adams' withdrawal, attention has shifted to Zohran Mamdani, the progressive Democrat, and Andrew Cuomo, the former governor staging a political comeback as an independent. Early polling had placed both ahead of Adams, and his exit now clears the path for a direct contest between them.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Adams' years of public service but did not endorse a successor, leaving speculation open. Political observers say the race is now one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, with the collapse of Adams' re-election bid marking a turning point in New York City politics.