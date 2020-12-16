The cold season brings along a chance to do winter sports. But the question remains, what kind of winter sports will be suitable amid a pandemic? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has the answer.

The U.S. CDC advised the public about the best physical activities that people can do during winter, while at the same time limiting coronavirus infection risk. The CDC said that the best activities are those that people can do either alone or with a member of the family. Some winter activities that could limit the infection risk would include figure skating, snowshoeing, and skiing.

Read more Fan-blown air can help advanced cancer patients breathe easier

Dr. Michael Terry, a surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital who specialises in sports medicine, said that during a pandemic, the mental and physical health of people is very important. He also mentioned that if solo activities will be done, like skiing or running, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing must still be observed.

The CDC also noted that if one would choose an activity that would require interaction with other people, health protocols must be observed. The agency also advised against the sharing of equipment.

Caution must be exercised in relation to contact sports like wrestling or hockey, especially when it involves those who are not members of the family. These activities can potentially spread the virus.

Winter Holidays

The CDC also gave guidance on winter holiday travel. It stated that travel increases the chance of spreading COVID-19, and thus, it continues to recommend the postponement of travel plans and to stay indoors. However, it also said that if one is considering traveling for the winter holidays, there are some things that must be noted.

People are advised to continue wearing masks with two or more layers. This will help protect the wearer and prevent the spread of the virus. It should also cover both mouth and nose and should be work indoors and outdoors. Even if one is wearing a scarf, masks still need to be worn.

Keeping a distance of six feet from people who do not live with you is highly recommended. The CDC states that being in close contact with others for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.