In an era where road safety is paramount, having an extra set of eyes on the road can make all the difference. Whether you're a daily commuter, a road trip enthusiast, or someone who values peace of mind while driving, investing in quality dash cams and rear cams is wise.

These compact yet powerful devices, suitable for a variety of driving needs, can capture your driving journey and provide crucial evidence in case of accidents or disputes. In this article, we delve into the best dash cam with rear cams recommendations to enhance your driving experience and ensure reliable security every time you hit the road.

So whether it's about recording insurance scammers trying to give you a headache, road accidents that may happen on the road, or perhaps something crazy from nature, a dash cam with rear cam combo will serve as extra eyes on the road that you can view later for future reference.

This is where 70mai dash cams and accessories come in. This trusted brand is an industry-leading auto intelligence company founded in 2016, specializing in dashboard cameras. One of their standout innovations is the MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™️, a patented technology that enhances image quality with an exclusive algorithm. This includes Auto Exposure Technology for balanced, natural-looking images, Selective Image Processing to highlight key details efficiently, and special compensation for windshield color and transparency, ensuring better recording and realistic visual effects.

Trailblazing The Industry

70mai has established a global market presence, selling 1.5 million dash cams annually in over 100 countries across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.Dedicated to delivering a safe, comfortable, and networked experience both on and off the road, 70mai is committed to leading smart innovations that simplify every journey. Their high-quality products, blending advanced technology with sleek design, provide drivers with real-time assistance and peace of mind on the road.

Choice Dash Cameras In The Market

Now for this list, we look at some of the ideal dash cameras that you can consider adding to your current vehicle. With features like wider camera angles to AI detection of objects in its scope, here are some future product recommendations for your car camera:

70mai A810 4K Dash Cam with HDR rear cam

When it comes to 4K clarity on the road, the 70mai A810 Dash Cam is one of the ideal dash cams. Fulfilled by the advanced 8-megapixel 4K UHD sensor, the A810 captures four times as many pixels as Full HD resolution. It also has the 70mai Night Owl Vision™ feature, which is an exclusive technology that produces night images with higher clarity, lower noise, balanced exposure, and better glare control.

Moreover, this camera has a dual-channel HDR, which features a front 4K HDR and rear 1080P HDR, giving you maximum road coverage. The camera then provides superior image clarity, enhanced colour accuracy, and a significantly improved balance of exposure levels. This camera also has an AI motion detection algorithm that calculates the distance and intention of nearby individuals. Lastly, when in parking mode, the camera compresses 15 mins into 1 to save memory card space for time-lapse recording.

70mai A500S Dash Cam

Another dash cam with promising clarity for users is the 70mai A500S Dash Cam. A vital feature of this camera is its stunning 1944P HD feature. It has outstanding image quality with a high resolution of 2592x1944, capturing license plates, road signs, and other critical details on the road. Much like the A810, the A500S also has the 70mai Night Owl Vision™, allowing the camera to produce night images with higher clarity, lower noise, balanced exposure and better glare control.

In addition, this camera also has a dual-channel recording feature, which is compatible with the RC06 rear camera. Such a feature allows the A500S to achieve dual-channel recording, providing all-round protection so you can drive with peace of mind. Do note that the RC06 rear camera is separate. Lastly, you can hook up the A500S dash cam to the 70mai App, allowing you to check recordings and take photos, manage recording duration, turn on parking surveillance, and download saved files to your phone–all at your fingertips!

70mai Dash Cam A510

If you want an upgraded version of your 1944P dash cam, then the 70mai Dash Cam A510 is ideal for longer trips on the road. Its revitalized 1944P visuals allow you to experience the power of 3K 1944P visuals, revealing every road sign and license plate with absolute clarity. You can drive assuredly with a clearer view of your front for safer journeys ahead. You can also expect clearer night journeys ahead thanks to the 70mai Night Owl Vision™ feature.

This dash cam also has HDR dual-channel recording, featuring a front and rear dual-channel HDR setup enhanced by the exclusive MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ algorithm. The feature allows the camera to excel in capturing precise details, even in challenging lighting conditions, such as complex nighttime lights or sudden bursts of light when entering or exiting tunnels. For a broader range, this camera also has the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675, with its high dynamic range undergoing a 10% enhancement, while the low-light imaging capability has seen a remarkable 90% improvement.

70mai M300 Dash Cam

For a camera that boasts clarity despite compactness, the 70mai M300 Dash Cam is undoubtedly a dash cam that fits under that category. It records in 2304x1296P, producing sharper images with real-life details. It also has a 140° wide field of view covering three traffic lanes, capturing more road events. While in park mode, the camera enables 24-hour intelligent parking surveillance, as its built-in G-sensor can detect sudden shakes or collisions while your car is off and will automatically start recording potential incidents.

You can also continue recording at night with the 70mai Night Owl Vision™, which gives you night images with higher clarity, lower noise, balanced exposure, and better glare control. Moreover, it has built-in app control, allowing you to check recordings in real time and take photos whenever needed. You can also manage recording duration, turn on parking surveillance, and download saved files to your phone.

70mai M500 Dash Cam 2.7K

Speaking of more compact dash cams, the 70mai M500 Dash Cam 2.7K is another one packed with features to keep you safe on the road through documentation. It offers a high resolution of 2592x1944 and captures license plates, road signs, and other critical details on the road. Moreover, an extra wide 170° field of view better records actions on both sides of your car—where collisions are most likely to occur.

Also, is there no storage for the files? No problem! This camera has eMMC 5.1 built-in storage, and you no longer need a separate memory card for recording. The M500's maximum read/write speeds of 230MB/s and 150MB/s also help you avoid common issues such as frame-skipping and memory card errors. Lastly, it comes with expanded ADAS alerts, including lane departure, forward collision, moving traffic, and pedestrian collision.

70mai Omni Dash Cam 4G 360°

If you want a dash cam that will give you the whole 360-degree experience and record all sides while on the road, then the 70mai Omni Dash Cam 4G 360° quickly takes that spot. The Omni dash cam smoothly rotates 340° with a 140° lens, providing a complete view without blind spots and minimal image distortion. It also pans around to monitor all directions around your car. It even has an AI collision/motion detection feature, which produces night images with greater clarity, lower noise, balanced exposure and ideal glare control.

Aside from being a 360-degree camera, it still has a super-sensing ADAS, which means expanded safety alerts, including lane departure, front car, and pedestrian alerts. It even supports 70mai Night Owl Vision™ so that you can continue recording even at night with greater clarity and better exposure.